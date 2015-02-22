Splash! Indoor swimming pools

A swimming pool is a luxury, no doubt about it, so when installing one it’s worth taking some time to settle on a design that really reflects the investment of money and effort that has gone into creating it. An outdoor pool has many merits, of course – not least that it will instantly make any garden, however meagre, look a lot more upscale – but where the local weather pattern is anything other than 365 days of sunshine a year, there are going to be quite a few occasions where that morning swim is going to have to be postponed. Clearly, that applies to Hong Kong, as do restrictions of space. In many cases, an outdoor pool in Hong Kong will have to be a rooftop one, since there isn’t much other other space going spare. An indoor pool is more flexible, however, and can be placed in a basement or in a specially designated section of a large apartment.