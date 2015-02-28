In the mood for love: romantic bedrooms

Stimulation of the senses comes top of the list of factors that help create a romantic setting. If you’re going to get it right, make sure you tick off all five, one way or another: taste can be taken care of with the sweetness of chocolate; hearing by selecting just the right soundtrack for the evening; sight by turning the lights down flatteringly low enough to make sure everyone and everything looks flawless; and smell by placing vases of fragrant flowers strategically around the room. But what about touch – the most important sense of all in this context? Well, this room offers some insight into taking care of that particular aspect. Every opportunity has been taken to subtly incorporate a broad variety of textures into the space. From the velvet upholstery of the oversized headboard to the rough top sheet, shiny cushions and fluffy blanket on the bed, there’s a whole range of sensations on offer here for the fingertips to explore. The colour palette, meanwhile, has been kept utterly neutral – this room is all about feeling.