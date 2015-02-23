​Why sit when you can swing?

Sitting isn’t an activity that can truthfully be described as being inherently fun. However, there are definitely ways to make sitting more fun – for example sitting on a gem-encrusted golden throne, sitting on an enormous stuffed toy tiger, sitting on a bike whizzing down the city’s steepest hill. Or, more simply, sitting on a chair that moves. It’s possible that swing chairs tap into a childlike yearning for constant motion that most people struggle to find outlets for once they grow too big to acceptably play on a roundabout or ride a rocking horse. It’s possible that, reassuring and sleep-inducing, swaying in a swing chair brings us back to a time when it was our mothers who would sway us off to the land of nod. Or, perhaps more likely, it’s possible that swing chairs are just really cool. Whatever the reason, this style of seating has an appeal that has persevered even as its novelty has diminished.