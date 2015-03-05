From grim to gorgeous: an interior makeover

Magical transformations form the foundation for many of the best-loved fairytales: the frog who’s really a price; the ugly duckling who grows up to be the most beautiful swan of all; the skivvy and maidservant who fits the glass slipper and goes to live in the palace. These are stories for children, and we don’t expect anything like that to happen in real life. But every now and then, a transformation so complete and unbelievable it seems magical does take place in the world outside of fiction. And who is responsible for casting the spell? More often than not, architects and designers. When the Spanish building seen in the ideabook below underwent renovation by Intra Arquitectos, the change was so pronounced that it’s easy to believe that this place is the star of its own fairytale.