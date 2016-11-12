The modern Asian home for relaxed family life

This beautiful abode, brought to us by JustNoie Home Builders, Japan, showcases modern living at its finest. A lofty, two-story dwelling, this home impresses in crisp white, with its facade presenting a soothing addition to the surrounding neighbourhood. Out the back we're met with a beautiful garden in minimalist style, with a deck and an array of sliding doors perfectly merging the home's areas for indoor and outdoor living.
The interior has been decorated to evoke an atmosphere of casual charm, with soft furnishings, muted colours and hints of industrial style all prevalent. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
Let's begin our tour with a glimpse at this home's backyard, which presents a simple and stylish area, with clean lines and blocks of colour. The crisp white facade of this abode contrasts wonderfully against the brown of the deck and flowing green of the lawn, while the architects have cleverly included an expansive array of sliding doors, which can blend the indoor and outdoor living spaces with ease.
Once inside we're met with a light and bright interior, with white walls and ceilings defining the space, but spiced up by rustic timber beams. The furnishings used are colourful yet casual, with this voluminous, blue sofa immediately drawing focus within the room. This level has been designed with a relatively open plan, aiding in the circulation of light and air which serves to augments the home's relaxed atmosphere.
The home's kitchen is modern and streamlined, with its unique, linear design serving to section the abode's primary living space.
The long, white island bench seen here is beautifully framed by timber beams, and a dining setting can be seen in the distance, presenting a stylish place for a family meal.
The dining area echoes the linear design of this home's kitchen, with a banquet table placed at the end for the kitchen island to continue its streamlined effect. A range of black stools and dining chairs wait to accommodate the occupants, with their dark tone also featured in the industrial lamp hanging overhead.
Moving through the home and we're met with more hints of industrial style, with the exposed sink and transport-themed graphic art seen here presenting an array of repurposed decoration. The timber flooring underfoot rounds out the contrast of colour and texture within the home's decor, while white ceilings and walls ensure the environment appears light and spacious.
The last image we'll examine from this lovely home is that of the front facade, which presents a crisp and simple design in pristine white. The home almost appears to be a lofty, modern cottage, with charming design elements included, such as the small, symmetrical windows adorning the top level. A front door of deep brown timber invites with its dark tone, while the stones and greenery in the front garden evoke the dwelling's Japanese locale.
