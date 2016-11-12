The modern Asian home for relaxed family life

This beautiful abode, brought to us by JustNoie Home Builders, Japan, showcases modern living at its finest. A lofty, two-story dwelling, this home impresses in crisp white, with its facade presenting a soothing addition to the surrounding neighbourhood. Out the back we're met with a beautiful garden in minimalist style, with a deck and an array of sliding doors perfectly merging the home's areas for indoor and outdoor living.

The interior has been decorated to evoke an atmosphere of casual charm, with soft furnishings, muted colours and hints of industrial style all prevalent. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!