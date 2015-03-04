homify 360°: Residência Pruner

Inside, the shape of the building as a whole is left fully visible. The open-plan arrangement of the rooms means that the interior spaces are completely true to the exterior form of the house. The structural elements of the high, vaulted ceiling, which in many homes, particularly older, more traditional ones, would be plastered over and hidden away, are on full display and are the most striking feature of the main living area. Notice the slightly unconventional layout of the beams, which follow an almost industrial zig-zag pattern more often associated with metal supports. The mezzanine floor means that these beautiful beams are visible even from the ground floor, while the copious amounts of light from the glass front of the building are allowed to diffuse freely throughout the entire space.