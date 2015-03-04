homify 360°: Residência Pruner

Homify takes an in-depth look at Residência Pruner, a house in Florianópolis, Brazil which makes beautiful and inspiring use of wood.
The first thing that jumps out about the exterior of this house is just how much glass has gone into making it. Almost the whole of the front of the building is made of glass, with the chimney and an area around the door being the only stone parts. Despite this glass-heavy design, however, the silhouette of the house is fairly traditional, and the visible beams of the façade act as an additional reference to a less modern style.
Inside, the shape of the building as a whole is left fully visible. The open-plan arrangement of the rooms means that the interior spaces are completely true to the exterior form of the house. The structural elements of the high, vaulted ceiling, which in many homes, particularly older, more traditional ones, would be plastered over and hidden away, are on full display and are the most striking feature of the main living area. Notice the slightly unconventional layout of the beams, which follow an almost industrial zig-zag pattern more often associated with metal supports. The mezzanine floor means that these beautiful beams are visible even from the ground floor, while the copious amounts of light from the glass front of the building are allowed to diffuse freely throughout the entire space.
In the living room area, the exposed, intentionally uneven stonework of the fireplace and chimney provides a nice contrast with the wooden beams above, while still maintaining an organic, slightly rugged feel.
On the mezzanine above, light filters through artistically thanks to the gorgeously creative design of the windows, which follow the structure of the roof. The large quantity of bright wood used lends a fresh, modern look to the room.
In the dining area we find yet more wood – this time on the walls – along with a quirky leaf-print table that is perfectly complemented by simple, modern chairs and low-hanging lights. Here, as throughout the house, there is a strong rustic influence conveyed by the many expanses of wood, offset by the hyper-modern, clean and understated appearance of many of the pieces of furniture used.
A hint of the 70s seems to come into play here in the kitchen, in the form of the retro print seen on the breakfast bar chairs. Everything else in this shot, meanwhile, is perfectly sedate, perfectly modest and could almost be from any decade over the past 50 years.
Although it seems relatively conventional upon first glance, with its wooden floors and built-in mirrored wardrobe, there are a few key features of this room that give it a little bit of extra verve, The first is the unusual tiles that make up the lower portion of the wall. It’s unusual enough to have tiles of any sort in a bedroom, but these ones are particularly special, being made up of tiny circular cross-sections of wood. The other quirk of this room is of course the playful bookshelves above.
The wood theme makes it into the bathroom too – of course – but the true highlight of this room is the wonderfully decadent free-standing bathtub, which stands out brightly against the black tiles behind.
Back outside once again, this curvy pool completes the quiet, restrained luxury of this property.