A tired and ugly home gets an astonishing revamp

In the Italian commune of Guarene, we came across a villa which lay in a terribly shabby, gloomy and outdated state. But when the architects at Architetto Roberta Castelli stepped in to give it a more contemporary and stylish facelift, the outcome was dazzling. All dull and dated elements were removed, ushering in sleek designs and brighter hues. Chic lighting was introduced in every room to brighten up spaces beautifully, and new materials were used for neat and clean appeal. A few structural tweaks were also carried out to make the home more open and airy. Let's take a closer look!
Dated wooden cabinets, an utter lack of organisation and dull dining arrangements made the kitchen a dark and drab space. The absence of sufficient lighting added to the gloom.
The kitchen, with its creamy white hues and light wooden floor, is such a dreamy and inviting space now! Sleek and smooth cabinets help in organising things in a more modern manner, while contemporary appliances enhance the ease of cooking. Soft yet powerful lights fill the room with cheer, while trendy furniture in black, white and grey adds personality. The world map wall decor is a unique touch as well.
Faded walls, dull furnishings, an artwork overdose and bad lighting did nothing to make the living room entertaining or relaxing. The space suffered from a cramped feel, too.
Soft shades of grey, white and wood now make the living area bright and airy. A part of the interior wall was demolished, too, making way for glass doors which lead to the kitchen. This contributes to the sense of openness here, while sleek storage units make organisation a dream. The old furniture was retained, but introducing brighter cushions has livened things up.
Who'd really want to unwind or catch up on some sleep in this depressing bedroom? Lack of adequate lights, a worn-out wrought iron bed, shabby bedding and unsightly clutter made this a depressing space.
Creamy white tones pair with a warm wooden floor and plush bed to make this bedroom a dream come true! The textured wall panel behind the bed makes for visual interest, while a golden glow from the recessed lighting creates a romantic atmosphere.
Boring tiles, old-fashioned fittings and clunky shelves did nothing to make this bathroom rejuvenating. Inadequate lighting added to the woes.
Soothing shades of blue, grey and white combine in the revamped bathroom for a cosy and smart feel. Sleek designs and a chic backlit mirror add a dash of glamour here, too.
Inspired by the stunning makeover of this Italian villa? Check out another story for more ideas: A seriously sad apartment gets a sparkling makeover.