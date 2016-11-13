7 dreamy homes you'll want to escape to

When you sit down to think about your dream house, naturally you'll consider things such as the number of bedrooms it would have, what style of kitchen you've always wanted and perhaps even whether you'd stretch to a swimming pool or not. But don't forget a really key element! We're talking about location, of course.
If you've grown up in an urban environment, it might be a longstanding dream to retire to the country, or perhaps you want to get back to nature and live in a cabin, deep in the woods? Wherever you see yourself calling home, you have to think about location, ambience and atmosphere before you settle on a new property, so we thought it might be fantastically helpful to show you a host of dream homes in stunning locales. This will be even more helpful if you hope to commission a design team to create you something new, as where you plan to build a home will directly impact on the style of property you get. Let's take a look at some glorious home locations now and see which would suit you down to the ground!
Found up in the gorgeous Rocky Mountains, this amazing home is as full of character as the location itself, not to mention as solid! Built from rugged stone blocks, it is only the softness of the surrounding garden that offers some much needed contrast. This house really looks at home here though!
Despite the unusual design pf this proposed home, it has a natural propensity to connect with and blend into the garden, making it feel as though it may well have some impressive eco credentials. The gentle curves of the tiled façade really do work with the grace and charm of the sunny location!
When the hustle and bustle of a busy cityscape is the last thing you want to hear as you drift off to sleep, a rustic cabin in the woods could be the answer to your dream home prayers! This home looks incredibly peaceful and zen, not to mention stylish and at one with the leafy surroundings.
Part of a wider estate filled with modern homes, this house really is as pretty as a picture! Finished in a pastel pink and enjoying the community vibe of a suburban housing complex, this home will really appeal to a lot of people, especially those with families and we can see why! It just feels so safe.
When luxury and privacy are two main concerns, choosing a plot that is hidden away in the hills is a great idea. Not only will you naturally have access to more space, but it will also be exceptionally unlikely that anyone will be able to peer into your garden. The view here really says it all, doesn't it? It feels… successful!
A country home with a heck of a view, this rural retreat really is geared towards calm, easy living, all beside a beautiful body of water. The pace of life feels naturally slower here and we can imagine this being an ideal location for retired couples who have given enough of their time to the city.
For many people, nothing can beat sea views as a dream home location! At the end of a long day, drifting off to sleep with the soft sounds of the sea lapping at the shore does sound appealing and boy, does it look good too! This cliff-top home makes sea-view living seem like such a natural choice!
