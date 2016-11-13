7 dreamy homes you'll want to escape to

When you sit down to think about your dream house, naturally you'll consider things such as the number of bedrooms it would have, what style of kitchen you've always wanted and perhaps even whether you'd stretch to a swimming pool or not. But don't forget a really key element! We're talking about location, of course.

If you've grown up in an urban environment, it might be a longstanding dream to retire to the country, or perhaps you want to get back to nature and live in a cabin, deep in the woods? Wherever you see yourself calling home, you have to think about location, ambience and atmosphere before you settle on a new property, so we thought it might be fantastically helpful to show you a host of dream homes in stunning locales. This will be even more helpful if you hope to commission a design team to create you something new, as where you plan to build a home will directly impact on the style of property you get. Let's take a look at some glorious home locations now and see which would suit you down to the ground!