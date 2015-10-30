6 great Christmas DIY projects

Even though Christmas isn't a public holiday in Hong Kong, it is still a time of celebration and enjoyment. With such a large population of expatriates, as well as many individuals that inhabited the island nation during British rule before 1997, there are plenty of existing Christmas services and ceremonies. Christmas cards are often constructed using Chinese craft techniques and sent between friends and colleagues, as well as nativity scenes placed throughout the city. Father Christmas is known as 'Sing Daan Lou Yan' literally translated to mean Christmas old man, and every year there is a 'Winter Fest', which runs from the beginning of December until New Year's Day. This chilly time of year has rides, attractions, and food shops throughout the city, as well as huge light shows across many of the skyscrapers.

To get you in the Christmas spirit for 2015, we here at homify have collated 6 items that we like to DIY each season. From advent calendars to front door wreaths, we have got you covered with brilliant budget friendly ideas. Check out the examples below, and get creative this Christmas season!