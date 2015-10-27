The Well Of Light House

This stunning, Singaporean abode is the brainchild of Hyla Architects and brings together elements of industrial and minimalist design to create an inventive, multi-level home called The Well of Light.

The name is no accident, with windows and skylights dispersed throughout, allowing sunlight to permeate every corner of the space, creating a warm, serene ambience. Contrasting finishes within the home intrigue and delight, from the industrial edge of the buffed, concrete walls to the deep brown tones of polished wooden floorboards. Elements of modern luxury are also prevalent, with the novelty of a still, indoor pond calmly decorating the entranceway to the kitchen, and the relaxed ambience of a private rooftop courtyard waiting to reward the occupants with fresh air and a gorgeous view of the city.

Truly this home has been designed to impress and inspire, with its open, expansive layout merging beautifully illuminated living areas, all tied together with strong lines and the alluring simplicity of minimalist design.

Take a tour and admire the Well of Light in its full glory!