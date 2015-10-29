The Bright and Light Pastel Apartment

With many contemporary interior architects favouring strong colours and bold designs its always nice to stumble across an abode that breaks the mould. This beautiful, Singaporean apartment appears fresh and modern, with its softly coloured interior incorporating the pastel tones of green and grey. Created by interior design firm Eightytwo, this home delights with warm charm in the heart of the city.
Its open living and dining areas appear spacious and house a host of personality within a light-hearted design. The living area is simple and comfortable, with glass sliding doors leading out onto a balcony that overlooks an impressive view of the bustling surrounds. The dining area rests resplendent in the soft hue of mint green, and is decorated with a playful array of children's toys. Also included within this cosy, city dwelling is a master bedroom, office and children's room, each decorated in soft, homely tones, warm lighting and wooden finishes.
The design evokes the secure comfort of a family home, generating a soothing atmosphere through the blend of colour and the use of wood and fabric finishes throughout. Take a tour and tell us if you'd like to live here!
The living and dining area in the home appear warm and inviting, with the playful use of green seen here immediately drawing the eye. Colourful toy models displayed in rustic, timber frames evoke memories of childhood and immediately provide a talking point for guests and visitors.
The living area is simple and stylish, with the soft fabric of the sofa and textured finish of the grey feature wall adding depth to the space. The balcony lays in wait for cocktails and conversation on a cool evening as the city sparkles beyond.
The dining setting in the home presents a brilliant contrast to the playful decoration of children's toys, with the sleek lines of the furnishings adding an element of modern sophistication to the space. Cool grey and white blend beautifully within the surrounding colour scheme, with the sheen of blown glass hanging lamps providing ambient illumination.
The kitchen area also shines in modern splendour, with opaque glass doors framing the room, closing it off when necessary.
The master bedroom in the home is understated and warm, with the grey of the feature wall and mounted, fabric bed head softening the space. A large window allows for a influx of natural light and another vantage from which to enjoy the apartment's elevated view, but can be closed off with a deep, grey curtain for a more private, relaxed feel.
Wooden finishes are also a prevalent part of this room's decor, creating a traditional, homely atmosphere and a sense of familiar comfort.
Next to the master bedroom is a beautifully designed home office, with a small desk and inventive array of storage included to keep the space clean and tidy. The decor is characterised by pristine white an woodgrain finishes, creating an alternative to the pastel hues of the living areas and bedrooms. The effect is fresh and inviting—the perfect locale to organise a busy family schedule!
The second bedroom of the house is perfect for a child or teenager, with its simple decor easily spiced up to add personal style and character. The bed is an interesting design feature, with its sparse, flat frame not only supporting a simple, single mattress, but also housing a retractable bedside desk and generous space for storage.
Chic, multilayered shelves dress up the space with decorative items, adding a personal touch to this calm and restive bedroom.
