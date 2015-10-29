The Bright and Light Pastel Apartment

With many contemporary interior architects favouring strong colours and bold designs its always nice to stumble across an abode that breaks the mould. This beautiful, Singaporean apartment appears fresh and modern, with its softly coloured interior incorporating the pastel tones of green and grey. Created by interior design firm Eightytwo, this home delights with warm charm in the heart of the city.

Its open living and dining areas appear spacious and house a host of personality within a light-hearted design. The living area is simple and comfortable, with glass sliding doors leading out onto a balcony that overlooks an impressive view of the bustling surrounds. The dining area rests resplendent in the soft hue of mint green, and is decorated with a playful array of children's toys. Also included within this cosy, city dwelling is a master bedroom, office and children's room, each decorated in soft, homely tones, warm lighting and wooden finishes.

The design evokes the secure comfort of a family home, generating a soothing atmosphere through the blend of colour and the use of wood and fabric finishes throughout. Take a tour and tell us if you'd like to live here!