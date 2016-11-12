11 bright ideas every bathroom needs

When it comes to the bathroom, there are a number of essentials you need in order for the space to function effectively. Aside from the standard amenities (toilet, basin, shower, bathtub etc.) there are a number of extra accessories that can really transform your wash space from routine to remarkable.

To provide a little inspiration, a few ideas and plenty of stylish motivation, we’ve gathered 11 of our favourite smart ideas that we think every bathroom needs! Of course, many would attest to the non-essential status of these extra additions and equipment, but in this age of luxury and lavishness, it certainly doesn’t hurt to dream. If we’ve piqued your interest, and you’d like to up your bathroom design game with some clever additions, read on below and start planning a refresh or renewal today!