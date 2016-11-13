The little box home built for cosy living

Have you heard of a passive house? These dwellings take energy-efficiency to the next level with incredible technology and a desire to offer a high level of eco-friendliness. Initiated and conceived in Germany, the Passivhaus, as it is known, is a self-imposed set of regulations that seeks to drastically reduce energy usage within a home. And with the cost of energy constantly on the rise, it’s not hard to see why these dwellings are becoming particularly popular and desirable.

Today’s passive house project takes us to Fukuoka on the northern shore of Japan’s Kyushu Island. To work in conjunction the differing climactic conditions in the area, the residential construction has been designed to function with the weather, rather than against it. Planned by the passive house-focused firm Sola Sekkei Koubou, the dwelling is an interesting timber home that has been designed to create a family-friendly ambience, while maximising space for the occupant’s pet cat.

If you’d like to take a gander inside this intriguing home, check out the pictures below and perhaps glean a few ideas for your own abode.