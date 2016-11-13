Your browser is out-of-date.

9 simple tricks to make your home look elegant

Kingswood, Surrey , Luke Cartledge Photography Luke Cartledge Photography Classic style living room
Creating an elegant home is no mean feat. Pairing and joining the correct combination of elements to ensure the design is refined, graceful and exquisite often requires a plan and certain design proficiencies. However, decorating an elegant abode is easy if you have the right tips and tricks. This is where we at homify are here to help!

We’ve collated 9 simple touches that we believe will transform your dwelling from crude to classy, from graceless to grand and from dull to delightful. These decorating tips are straightforward enough to undertake over the weekend, meaning you can start planning your domestic DIY today! Interested? Check out our 9 suggestions below…

1. Focus on your home's illumination

Discovery Primea | Manila, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern living room Picture frame,Furniture,Property,Couch,Table,Comfort,Interior design,Wood,Lighting,studio couch
Professionals know the benefits and stylistic advantages of a good lighting setup. Multiple light sources are the best way to help an interior to feel elegant. Instead of simple downlights or single bulbs focus on lamps, recessed track lighting, shelf lighting and wall-mounted lamps.  

2. Don't over accessorise your bathroom

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Bathroom Building,Property,Fixture,Interior design,Architecture,Grey,Shade,Plumbing fixture,Bathroom,Flooring
Too many accessories within the bathroom definitely ruins the ambience and can offer the opposite of elegance. Remove any unnecessary items and keep the space minimal to evoke a clean sense of class and refinement. 

3. Add a standout light fitting

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern living room
A standout chandelier or light fitting is definitely the best way to add an eye-catching and impressively elegant fixture to your home. With plenty of different options and styles, there are numerous varieties to suit a range of interior aesthetics. 

4. Go symmetrical with your furniture arrangement

Living Room Luke Cartledge Photography Classic style living room
Rearrange your furniture into a symmetrical style to enhance the feeling of elegance within the space. Take some cues from this example and add lamps on either side of sofas, while placing seating away from the walls if possible. 

5. Add sumptuous throw rugs and cushions

Cosy Home House Envy Scandinavian style living room
Rugs, throws, cushions and blankets are ideal for adding that final touch of elegance within a room. Invest in thick textiles and quality materials, while placing them in an organised fashion upon sofas, beds or seats. 

6. Don't forget your window dressings

A Spacious Apartment in Prenzlauer Berg, lifelife GmbH lifelife GmbH Scandinavian style living room
Window dressings are essential, and will really add a sense of elegance to your home. Simple and effective, opt for heavy drapes to instill a sense of opulence, or stick to something sheer to maximise natural light. 

7. Hardwood and laminate over vinyl or carpet

oriental vintage, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd Table,Furniture,Property,Chair,Wood,Couch,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring,Building
Hardwood floors ooze lavishness and luxury, and often look a little more elegant to their vinyl or carpet counterparts. Although re-flooring an apartment or home might seem a large undertaking, laminate floors can often offer a more simple solution. Additionally, you might want to consider only changing one room's floor, to reduce costs and time. 

8. Remember to arrange accessories daily

Hampstead Heath Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Eclectic style living room
A simple and easy way to incorporate a little elegance in your home is to remember to arrange your accessories. Line up throw cushions, refresh flower bouquets, and fold throw rugs to keep the space looking neat and tidy. Set aside 5 minutes a day to do this, the small amount of time will definitely allow you to keep your home looking elegant and shipshape. 

9. Choose your paint colours carefully

homify Modern living room
Avoid gaudy hues in your home and instead opt for colours that reflect refinement and grace. Choose shades that are earthy or tones of white, and pair them with darker contrasts such as navy or purple. For features, or to impart a burst of brightness, you might want to consider fresh spring tones or lighter cheerful hues. 

Want to keep reading? Check out: 9 gorgeous gazebos you'll want in your garden

The little box home built for cosy living
What do you love about elegant design? Let us know below!

