33 tips to improve your home with a little money

Today on homify we’re going to share with you our top 33 tips to improve your home on a shoestring. When decorating and designing an interior it’s often difficult sticking to a budget, as many domestic improvements are expensive and costly. Decoration and maintenance of a home certainly doesn’t come cheap, but is a necessary undertaking in order to retain a sense of modernity, style and pizzazz within your abode.

From retiling to repainting, there are plenty of fabulous DIY and non-DIY tasks that you can tackle, without spending a fortune. Are you ready to get started? Check out our tips below!