33 tips to improve your home with a little money

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Today on homify we’re going to share with you our top 33 tips to improve your home on a shoestring. When decorating and designing an interior it’s often difficult sticking to a budget, as many domestic improvements are expensive and costly. Decoration and maintenance of a home certainly doesn’t come cheap, but is a necessary undertaking in order to retain a sense of modernity, style and pizzazz within your abode.

From retiling to repainting, there are plenty of fabulous DIY and non-DIY tasks that you can tackle, without spending a fortune. Are you ready to get started? Check out our tips below!

1. Get creative with your shelving and install it in an original and stylish fashion

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

2. Re-tile your kitchen floor. This might seem time consuming, but will drastically improve the room’s aura and ambience

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Scandinavian style kitchen
Parisdinterieur

If you need help with your decoration and domestic renovation, chatting to an expert might save you money in the long run. We have plenty of interior designers here at homify, check them out and get started today!

3. For an interesting seating setup, mix both chairs and benches

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
blackStones

4. Add a wall mural, feature wallpaper or wall tattoo to impart interest and style on a budget

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

5. Inexpensively repaint a wall to create a feature within your space

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

6. Lanterns and string lights needn’t be reserved for the festive seasons. Add them to your shelving and lighten up your home

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern style bedroom
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

7. Create a gallery wall using interesting pictures, photos or posters

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

8. Opt for a timber vanity to create warmth and contrast in your bathroom

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
PracowniaPolka

9. DIY some wall shelving from disused pallets to give your home a rustic, industrial aesthetic

Home Office | SUSTENTABILIZANDO EL DEBER Y EL PLACER, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Industrial style living room Wood Wood effect
G7 Grupo Creativo

10. For something a little different add a variety of different chairs around your dining table

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
degoma

11. Choose themed decorations and ornaments to provide a cohesive ambience and atmosphere

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

12. An exposed brick wall is inexpensive to create, yet full of character and charm

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

13. Aim for balance in your design (neutral and muted hues too), and always keep your space clean and clutter free

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

14. Spruce up your kitchen splashback with some exciting tile stickers

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Eclectic style kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

15. A chalkboard wall is extremely inexpensive yet full of versatility and style

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

16. Try your hand at making some paper decorations or crafts to beautify a room

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
Estación Ortiz

17. Overhead pipework and railing can provide a great space for hanging utensils or accessories

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

18. Decorate your room with plants to detoxify, purify and embellish your interior

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Tropical style living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

19. Large or oversized maps can turn a dull wall into a worldly feature

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

20. A wallpapered feature adds style and colour to an interior, while costing very little

Lily Pond homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
homify

Lily Pond

21. Recycled or vintage furniture can save you money and add character to your home

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Mediterranean style walls & floors
Casa Josephine

22. An original or unique wall motif often brightens and enhances a space with ease

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
Jo Downs

Shoaling Fish

23. The simple addition of a coat rack can help keep your entrance clean and orderly

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

24. Add a decorative mirror to impart a cheery elegance and a stylish ambience

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist style bathroom
Staging Factory

25. Don’t forget about your balcony – ensure it is updated and usable with fresh furniture, plants and a place to relax

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
decoraCCion

26. A hanging chair can communicate restfulness and relaxation, and is relatively simple and inexpensive to install

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
dmesure

27. If you like wall murals, why not paint your own?

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
Zuritagordian

28. A wall clock can add style and character, as well as offering a more practical application

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern style bedroom Blue
ANNA DUVAL

29. A vertical green wall is simple, achievable and great for those who don’t possess a balcony

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
Green Mood

30. Pay attention to details and accessories, ensuring they are curated and always appropriate for their space

Chambre de bébé de 25m², Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Nursery/kid's room
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur

31. Keep you interior clutter free with coordinated storage boxes

un appartement des années 70 revu et corrigé, espaces & déco espaces & déco Minimalist nursery/kids room
espaces &amp; déco

32. Add glass to your kitchen cupboard doors to improve your cooking space’s appeal

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

33. Finally, add a rug to anchor the different room elements and pieces of furniture in your space

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style living room
cristina velani

Did you enjoy these home update tips? If you’d like to keep reading, check out: 9 gorgeous gazebos you'll want in your garden

The one-storey timber home of your dreams
Do you think any of these tips would suit your home refresh plans? 

