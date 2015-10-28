The amazing white box house is located in rural Japan and comes courtesy of Ishikawa's Zuiun interior architects. The simple, striking façade of this abode bursts from the street in pristine white, immediately drawing the gaze of passers-by for its stark yet energetic aesthetic.

Within, lies a classic interior incorporating a subdued colour scheme and prevalent use of wood throughout the finishes and furnishings. An impressive influx of natural light streams into the house through large windows, warming the space with a soft glow as sunshine highlights the deep tones of the wood and fabric design features. The kitchen of the home exudes traditional style, with a teal feature wall imbuing the predominantly wooden décor of the living space with a splash of colour, and brass hanging lamps adding classic sophistication.

The bathroom is stunning in simple white, giving off a rustic appeal as fresh flowers and brown glass decorate the space. The master bedroom is cosy and comfortable, with a voluminous bed standing ready to accommodate restful slumber, and an understated colour palette spicing up the décor.

Taken as a whole the white box house is warm and inviting, exuding classic style behind its bright and happy exterior. Take a tour and see for yourself!