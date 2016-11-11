Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 kitchens for modern Hong Kong homes

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Casa de Campo - Quinta do Lago - Tarauata, Olaa Arquitetos Olaa Arquitetos Country style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Hong Kong is a buzzing international city with a very distinctive, eclectic style. It's a style of interior design influenced by hundreds of different cultures. It has certainly earned its place within the international design community. So what kind of kitchen would suit modern Hong Kongese? Well, today we'll explore 11 kitchens sure to appeal. These kitchens are eclectic, rustic and with that essential dash of contemporary spirit. Let's check them out!

1. Monochrome studio apartment

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd studio flat,open kitchen,open plan,home,cozy home,minimal,black and white
Zip Interiors Ltd

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong

Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

This black and white studio apartment in Hong Kong is home to an impressive kitchen. As we all know, modern Hong Kong homes are often very compact, so interior designers Zip Interiors have very efficiently used every inch of wall space.

2. Tile accents

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

The decorative tile accents in this kitchen have a touch of the colonial style. They also imbue this kitchen with a very warm and friendly spirit. We love how they work against the chunky wooden cabinetry.

3. Glossy chrome

Apartamento Itacorubi Gran Classic 1, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Modern kitchen
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

Nothing quite evokes the modern look like glossy chrome. It's even better, of course, when teamed with mirrored wall cabinets. They make this kitchen appear huge.

4. A splash of red

Casa Parque, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

A lucky red tone is perennially popular in Hong Kong. Of course, when it comes in a super high-gloss finish like this it's even better. The strawberry splashback is certainly a unique touch.

5. Mute colours and metallics

RESIDÊNCIA - BAIRRO JARDIM, SANTO ANDRÉ - SP, Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro Modern kitchen
Arquitetura 8—Ana Spagnuolo &amp; Marcos Ribeiro

Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro
Arquitetura 8—Ana Spagnuolo &amp; Marcos Ribeiro
Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro

Hong Kong interiors can also be glossy without being showy or over the top. This chrome kitchen has a very subtle colour scheme.

6. Colour accents

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The undeniable energy of this city is perfectly expressed in the yellow colour accents in this kitchen. We love the contrast against the glossy white cabinets and colourful accessories.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. High-gloss finishes

Clockwork Orange, FABRI FABRI Minimalist kitchen Orange
FABRI

FABRI
FABRI
FABRI

This high-gloss tangerine kitchen is certainly a heart-stopper. It's modern, slick and everything you might expect from a kitchen in a sophisticated international city. Note how they create lots of storage space in a relatively modestly sized kitchen.

8. Black marble

MM apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Industrial style kitchen
Studio ro+ca

Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca

A chunky angled beam adds a real wow factor to this black marble kitchen. Black is definitely an unusual choice for a kitchen. It's also one that perfectly encapsulates the modern spirit of the city.

9. Big windows instead of wall cupboards

Casa de Campo - Quinta do Lago - Tarauata, Olaa Arquitetos Olaa Arquitetos Country style kitchen
Olaa Arquitetos

Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos

Any Hong Konger lucky enough to have green surroundings certainly tries to make the most of them. In this kitchen, the big windows take the place of wall cupboards. They certainly give this kitchen a green jungly feel.

10. Modern rustic

Sítio em Itaúna - MG, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Rustic style kitchen
Beth Nejm

Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm

A rustic theme is certainly suited to many tropical climates and here it takes a more modern form. Golden timber panels and furnishings have been teamed with a whole wall of silver chrome appliances.

11. Compact and low-maintenance

South Lane | Kennedy Town | Hong Kong, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Property,Countertop,Building,Furniture,Kitchen stove,Kitchen,Kitchen appliance,Sink,Wood
Nelson W Design

South Lane | Kennedy Town | Hong Kong

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

Hong Kong is a food-lover's dream and many locals spend a lot of time eating out. This compact Hong Kong kitchen is definitely low-maintenance. It's also set up to make the most of the city views.

For more home inspiration, let's have a look at 9 simple tricks to make your bathroom more luxurious.

12 smart tricks to renew your home on a budget
Have you noticed any other themes common in Hong Kong homes?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks