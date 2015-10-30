The Bridge Over Water House

In the bustling metropolis of the Singaporean city-state one large problem is constantly on the minds of homeowners and developers: the limited availability of space. Located on an island just south of the Malaysian Peninsula, the country is unable to expand outwards to accommodate a growing population, meaning that inventive design is often required to ensure homes are luxurious, modern and relatively compact.

This stunning dwelling, designed by Hyla Architects, sets a new benchmark in sophisticated, contemporary living. The designers have taken a seemingly small block of land and built a multi-level house with an elevated and expansive atmosphere, perched atop the cool, rippling surface of an indoor swimming pool.

So many elements within this home are designed to impress and inspire, from the space-age feel of a glass walkway floating atop the pool's surface, to the chic silver of the steel staircase, which spirals upward, connecting the various levels of the house. The living, dining and kitchen areas are streamlined and contemporary, with clean lines and sleek surfaces adding to the sense of visual expanse within the dwelling. Hints of nature have also been beautifully incorporated, with private tropical gardens featured adjacent to the master bedroom and in the warm serenity of a unique bathroom, which blends elements of both indoor and outdoor living.

Take a tour of this breathtaking design, which proves that modern luxury is always possible, even despite limitations of space.