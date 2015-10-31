The Minimalist Triangle Home

This extraordinary dwelling is located in the Spanish Pyrenees in a quiet, mountainside village. Its rustic facade belies a inventive interior, with the home presenting an example of modern, minimalist design at its finest.

The design comes courtesy of Barcelona's Cadaval & Sola-Morales Architects, and manages to inject a contemporary edge into the traditional atmosphere of the surrounding village. From the outside the house displays a parochial stone facade, with high walls ascending into the apex of a pointed, tiled roof. Nestled into the green of a small hillside, at first glance the home could well be a church or barn, with its grey exterior concealing clean lines and colourful bursts of character.

Upon entry we're greeted by lofty white walls and the deep tones of polished wooden floorboards. Furnishings are minimal, contemporary and casually displayed, with chairs and couches seeming to have wandered towards the warmth of modern fireplaces of their own accord. Amongst the expansive living space and minimalist design one feature within this home definitely sets it apart: the dramatic effect of sunflower yellow storage spaces bursting from each level.

This striking tone not only warms the interior of the home, but serves to brighten the surrounding neighbourhood as well, as the glorious hue flows out large windows into the village beyond. The effect presents a constant point of interest for the home, leaving passers-by to stop in their tracks and gaze in wonder at the flash of colour above them.

Let's take a tour and you can see for yourself!