Before and after: 5 legendary bedroom transformations

Justwords Justwords
Gloucester Road Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom
The bedroom is a safe haven where you unload the wear and tear of daily life; where you wake up with replenished energy and where you can just be your natural best. In keeping with this, the bedroom has to be designed with the right balance of style and functionality. For starters, the bed is the most basic piece of furniture in this room, and everything else pretty much revolves around this element. So let's now take a look at five fabulous bedroom transformations—to inspire you to spruce up yours!

1. Before: dreary and dark bedroom

This bedroom had nothing much except a simple mattress and faded bedding. The cute window and traditional wooden beams had plenty of scope to shine down as stellar style elements, though.

After: a delightful makeover

The unbelievable makeover now reveals a subtle yet vibrant side to the bedroom. The delightfully coloured window frames and twin patterned art on either side lift the fresh white bedding, while the classic wrought iron brackets bearing the shelves and copper lamps finish the look.

2. Before: gloomy bedroom

The unsightly colours and gloomy aura of the room made it anything but relaxing. The main potential could be seen in the large bank of windows, poised to break the monotony of dreary brown hues and old paint.

After: new layout and colour change

The main change that this room underwent is a change of layout and the use of neutral tones. The bed has been placed close to the window to ensure the homeowners enjoy the sunshine! This also puts the window as the central feature, while the dark-hued headboard adds a defining look along with the artwork. Credit for the refreshing makeover goes to the home stagers at Better Home.

3. Before: closed quarters

This room had a seriously cramped feel with its cluttered mosaic wall and the low bed on one side. The floor looked like it could do with a scrub down, too.

After: chic new look

This bedroom now has a breezy, chic look with a gentle teal shade on the wall and spruced up floor panels. The white furniture now has more appeal as the bed gets a makeover with storage below. The cabinet, too, has a desk on the side for greater functionality.

4. Before: no style in sight

This room contained an old bed with a dark and imposing carved headboard. The clothes were stashed away on a rod to one side, while the ill-fitting mattress made it all look untidy.

After: stylish accents

The stripes on the wall with the colourful flowers lend a wonderfully airy and stylish look to the bedroom. The bed has received an invigorating polish and better bedding, while circular bedside tables make for good design flow.

5. Before: untidy and cluttered

This room needed some structure in terms of organisation, colour and style. Drab wooden furniture and dark window fames kept this unfortunate space in a bygone era.

After: vibrant and pretty

Sliding glass doors now fill the room with sunshine, while edgy art sits above the simple bed. Colourful lamps and cushions make for a vibrant, colour-blocked look here.

We hope you now have enough makeover ideas to give your own bedroom a fashionable facelift! Here’s another transformation tale to inspire you: A seriously sad apartment gets a sparkling makeover.

Which of the new bedrooms do you wish was yours?

