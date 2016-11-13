8 fabulous houses under 75 m²

This prefabricated little wooden house measures just 37 square metres—but what a slice of paradise! The innovative and colourful design that includes space-extending patios and bountiful glass doors looks quite spectacular.

This list of 8 beautiful houses is sure to inspire you to work wonders in your home. With the right colours, design, materials and a little creativity you really can build your own small dream abode! Check out another Ideabook for more inspiration: 5 modern houses (with their plans to give you ideas!).