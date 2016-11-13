Your browser is out-of-date.

8 fabulous houses under 75 m²

Justwords Justwords
昭和モダンの木造住宅, モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier Modern houses Wood Black
In these times of rocketing property prices, it can be heartbreaking for potential new homeowners to bury dreams of lavish mansions in favour of small, affordable homes. But there's no need to be discouraged! Today we bring you 8 homes, all measuring less than 75 square metres, so charmingly designed that you’ll be buzzing with ideas for your compact dwelling! All it takes is a little ingenuity to transform your economical and practical house into a chic and stylish residence. Let’s take a look…

1. A combination of materials

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A perfect low-cost option for those living in areas prone to natural disaster, this sturdy prefabricated house is an impressive solid design composed of stone, concrete, wood and steel panels.

2. Wondrous wood

昭和モダンの木造住宅, モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier Modern houses Wood Black
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier

モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier

Here we see a house that measures less than 60 square metres, yet wows us with its elegant appearance and beautiful forest location. We love the exquisite wooden panelling that gives a boost to the style factor of the façade! The large windows look sophisticated and ensure a flood of natural light inside.

3. The height advantage

Wohnhaus in Reilingen, Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn Modern houses
Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn

Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn
Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn
Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn

What an imposing look! The steeply sloping high roof, white walls and trendy slatted wooden panels and doors of this double-storey house come together in sophisticated unity! A modern twist on traditional German design has created a small wonder.

4. Blending with mother nature

Vipp Shelter Vipp Industrial style bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
Vipp

Vipp Shelter

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

Nature lovers will appreciate this innovatively created 55-square-metre home by the designers at VIPP. Look at the glass walls that not only create an illusion of greater space but also cause the house to merge with its gorgeous surroundings.

5. Evoking the countryside

Saman Damı, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style houses
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

A natural stone façade has a charming rustic effect. The red accents and green plants meld harmoniously with the stone to create a pretty little cottage.

6. An unusual outlook

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern houses
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

The unique balcony of this modern white house is an eye-catching composition in lively orange and elegant grey, matching the cheerfulness of the flowers below.

7. The modular way

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

There’s nothing like a modular home when it comes to practicality and convenience! These extremely functional homes are especially useful for people who move house frequently – just dismantle your prefab and reassemble it at a beautiful new location.

8. A tiny treat

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

This prefabricated little wooden house measures just 37 square metres—but what a slice of paradise! The innovative and colourful design that includes space-extending patios and bountiful glass doors looks quite spectacular.

This list of 8 beautiful houses is sure to inspire you to work wonders in your home. With the right colours, design, materials and a little creativity you really can build your own small dream abode! Check out another Ideabook for more inspiration: 5 modern houses (with their plans to give you ideas!).

Which of these homes would you choose?

