The one-storey timber home of your dreams

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a wonderful wooden home located in a rustic setting. The cottage boasts panoramic views, simple living, textured decor and, of course, the simplicity that comes with rural life. The spacious home will make an excellent escape from crowded city streets, allowing for the appreciation of nature, serenity, family time and blissful early morning walks. The architects of this wooden cottage opted for minimalist features and modern rusticity—and we cannot wait to begin our own exploration!
You wouldn't think that a beautiful home with modern amenities would be built in the middle of the woods. But just because you'd never expect it, it doesn't mean that this home isn't a gorgeous sight! The one-storey structure might seem compact from this perspective, but wait until you enter the lovely living space and enjoy a sensational view of the evolving outdoor scenery.
The dining room of this home is decorated in timber throughout, from the durable ceiling beams to the furniture and even the window frames. It's the neutral colour of wood that adds a comfortable and pleasant tone to this space. The dining table is constructed from strong wood and forms part of the open-plan living area in this spacious entertainment zone.
The home has an abundance of fresh air and sunshine, and a comfortable brown leather sofa forms part of the neutral decor and textured wooden appeal of this interior. Cook up your favourite gourmet meal and impress guests with some al fresco evening dining on the terrace, or even whip up a romantic meal for two in this space filled with fresh air and fantasy.
Start the day on a positive note by enjoying breakfast at this spot. Admire the view while sipping your morning coffee and catching up on the latest current affairs, or how about beginning with some food for the soul… online shopping! The view of the outdoors is just so inspiring, you may have to take a stroll before your busy workday gets underway.
What would a home be without space to store your favourite items? Whether you're a collector of recipe books, novels, magazines or comics, you need ample storage in your home—which is where this shelving comes in handy.
We've reached the end of our tour, but must stop to admire the modest and neutral decor of the home office. The inspirational views will get you started on that dreaded morning task, while a simple conference table allows you to host meetings with prospective clients at home too. Your clients will know you mean business when they visit your office setup!
