Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The wonder of modern rustic style in 9 photos

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style living room
Loading admin actions …

Modern and rustic styles might not sound as thought they should naturally go together, but you'll be surprised at how well they simultaneously complement and contrast each other! Interior designers are often asked to inject a little sympathetic modernity into older properties, just as newer homes sometimes like to nod towards more traditional styling, for a nostalgic feel, but one thing's for sure; rustic and modern designs can be the best friends. Come with us now and we'll prove it to you!

1. Modern walls with a heritage roof.

casa in campagna, marco bonucci fotografo marco bonucci fotografo Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
marco bonucci fotografo

marco bonucci fotografo
marco bonucci fotografo
marco bonucci fotografo

The clean and fresh feel of modern minimalist decorating is alive and well here, but softened by a natural wood ceiling that adds some warmth and character. What perfect partners they are and what a great way to appreciate the age of the house, but put a personal stamp on it too.

2. A rustic home with contemporary furniture.

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style living room
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

This older home, with natural stone walls could have so easily been decorated in a more rustic way, but we actually love the injection of modern style, don't you? It really looks as though it belongs too, with the kitchen looking as though it could have always been there.

3. Al fresco and rustic.

Gaiole in Chianti, Toscana, Arlene Gibbs Décor Arlene Gibbs Décor Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Arlene Gibbs Décor

Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor

Is there anything more rustic and romantic than dinner out on a pretty terrace? Not when it's this one! A cobbled rustic patio, complete with simple pergola is the ideal setting more some more modern furniture and even a gas-powered barbecue. Why make it difficult for  yourself when a little modernity will offer comfort and ease?

4. Rustic in the background.

Casa Monte di Procida, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Living roomSofas & armchairs
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

The vibe here is demonstrably modern, but the house itself is rustic, as you can see from the exposed brick wall. What's really interesting is that the location/view here really adds to the rustic feel but the overtly contemporary décor really keeps it simmering in the background! 

5. Little rustic niches.

Trulli 66, ABBW angelobruno building workshop ABBW angelobruno building workshop Country style living room
ABBW angelobruno building workshop

ABBW angelobruno building workshop
ABBW angelobruno building workshop
ABBW angelobruno building workshop

Some rustic homes offer amazing little alcoves and niches for your decorating pleasure and we love what this project has sought to do. Keeping the rest of the space very traditional and pared back has allowed for this alcove to be a hub of modern convenience and comfort. What a way to get the best of both worlds!

6. Throw another design into the mix!

MASSERIA D'ESTIA, BB Architettura del Paesaggio BB Architettura del Paesaggio Country style dining room
BB Architettura del Paesaggio

BB Architettura del Paesaggio
BB Architettura del Paesaggio
BB Architettura del Paesaggio

Now we know that rustic and modern styling can work together, how about adding a rural location into the equation too? We think it works and with some contemporary crockery in place, you'd really be covering all bases! You can't deny that the natural stone and lush greenery here really look good together!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. You can't hide heritage!

Spazi ritrovati, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern houses
studio antonio perrone architetto

studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto

A rustic home, this property has been modernised a lot, but don't you just love that the heritage simply can't be ignored? While the new render and glazing bring contemporary flavours, the house itself speaks to us of years gone by and simpler finishes. It's the perfect blend of eras. 

8. Cohesive colour schemes.

Rehabilitación en la Cerdanya, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura HouseholdPet accessories
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

From the outside, this house is hugely rustic, with chunky stonework walls and aged wood dominating the façade, but peer through the window and you'll see that simple modernity really rules the roost! In a bid to bring the two spaces together, a natural palette of greys and natural wood have been instigated and the result is a cohesive masterpiece!

9. Rustic and industrial works well too!

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style dining room
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

We love the way the rustic brick wall here is adding a natural softness to an otherwise quite hard and industrial room. With polished concrete everywhere and a metal staircase that looks more commercial than residential, to see bricks bringing the warmth really melts out hearts! Who knew that modern industrial styling and rustic motifs could work so well together?

For a little more rustic inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 approaches to rustic interiors.

A modern city apartment for elegant family life
Would some modern rustic styling look good in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks