The wonder of modern rustic style in 9 photos

Modern and rustic styles might not sound as thought they should naturally go together, but you'll be surprised at how well they simultaneously complement and contrast each other! Interior designers are often asked to inject a little sympathetic modernity into older properties, just as newer homes sometimes like to nod towards more traditional styling, for a nostalgic feel, but one thing's for sure; rustic and modern designs can be the best friends. Come with us now and we'll prove it to you!
The clean and fresh feel of modern minimalist decorating is alive and well here, but softened by a natural wood ceiling that adds some warmth and character. What perfect partners they are and what a great way to appreciate the age of the house, but put a personal stamp on it too.
This older home, with natural stone walls could have so easily been decorated in a more rustic way, but we actually love the injection of modern style, don't you? It really looks as though it belongs too, with the kitchen looking as though it could have always been there.
Is there anything more rustic and romantic than dinner out on a pretty terrace? Not when it's this one! A cobbled rustic patio, complete with simple pergola is the ideal setting more some more modern furniture and even a gas-powered barbecue. Why make it difficult for yourself when a little modernity will offer comfort and ease?
The vibe here is demonstrably modern, but the house itself is rustic, as you can see from the exposed brick wall. What's really interesting is that the location/view here really adds to the rustic feel but the overtly contemporary décor really keeps it simmering in the background!
Some rustic homes offer amazing little alcoves and niches for your decorating pleasure and we love what this project has sought to do. Keeping the rest of the space very traditional and pared back has allowed for this alcove to be a hub of modern convenience and comfort. What a way to get the best of both worlds!
Now we know that rustic and modern styling can work together, how about adding a rural location into the equation too? We think it works and with some contemporary crockery in place, you'd really be covering all bases! You can't deny that the natural stone and lush greenery here really look good together!
A rustic home, this property has been modernised a lot, but don't you just love that the heritage simply can't be ignored? While the new render and glazing bring contemporary flavours, the house itself speaks to us of years gone by and simpler finishes. It's the perfect blend of eras.
From the outside, this house is hugely rustic, with chunky stonework walls and aged wood dominating the façade, but peer through the window and you'll see that simple modernity really rules the roost! In a bid to bring the two spaces together, a natural palette of greys and natural wood have been instigated and the result is a cohesive masterpiece!
We love the way the rustic brick wall here is adding a natural softness to an otherwise quite hard and industrial room. With polished concrete everywhere and a metal staircase that looks more commercial than residential, to see bricks bringing the warmth really melts out hearts! Who knew that modern industrial styling and rustic motifs could work so well together?
