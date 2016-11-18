The wonder of modern rustic style in 9 photos

We love the way the rustic brick wall here is adding a natural softness to an otherwise quite hard and industrial room. With polished concrete everywhere and a metal staircase that looks more commercial than residential, to see bricks bringing the warmth really melts out hearts! Who knew that modern industrial styling and rustic motifs could work so well together?

