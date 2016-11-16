This depressing home gets a truly dazzling makeover

The capital city of France is synonymous with beauty and romance, so a dilapidated old home in Paris definitely must be given an exquisite makeover! When the new owners of this old home hired Blackstones, a team of interior architects, to renovate the graffiti-covered property, the result was incredible! Let’s take a look at this remodelling project which proves, beyond doubt, that a good professional team can transform even the most terrible of houses into a luxurious home!
What a grimy and depressing sight in the bathroom! The fixtures, furniture and fittings look shabby and disagreeable. No one would want to spend a second more than absolutely necessary in this bathroom!
There's a lot of potential in this room, but it has not been effectively exploited at all. The furniture is terrible and the floor tiles are completely outdated and tasteless. The windows offer a nice view, but who'd seriously want to spend time in a space like this?
This dingy passage is too unappealing for words! The wallpaper is very disagreeable and the old-fashioned floor tiles are no better. We look forward to the new look…
Wow, what a dramatic makeover! The white, blue and red colour palette looks so beautiful and vivacious, and we love the turquoise wall that makes a stunning accent feature. The furniture is cheerful, attractive and contemporary and the mirror décor very stylish! The wooden floor contributes a warm and welcoming note, while two slender plants add a lovely, elegant splash of green. Now we can indeed call this a charming Parisian home!
The passage has undergone an aesthetic revolution as well! The wooden floor teams with a grey wall and simple light fixtures, creating an understated yet welcoming environment. What a surprise for a visitor to encounter the vibrant décor on the other side of the wall!
The subtle neutral colours look perfect in this chic bathroom. Long rectangular tiles and stylish fittings enhance the overall effect.
French cuisine is renowned the world over and we can definitely visualize cooking up a delectable storm in this glamorous space! We give a big thumbs-up to the stylish modern lamps that harmonize so well with the trendy backsplash. The contrasting hues of the sleek wooden furniture and the floating shelf only add to the immense aesthetic appeal of this space.
The transformation of this dull, shabby house into a beautiful dream home is magical! The exquisite play of colours and harmonious teaming of elements showcase what professional remodeling is all about. If you liked this transformation, take a look at another makeover triumph: A tired and ugly home gets an astonishing revamp!