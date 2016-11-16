This depressing home gets a truly dazzling makeover

French cuisine is renowned the world over and we can definitely visualize cooking up a delectable storm in this glamorous space! We give a big thumbs-up to the stylish modern lamps that harmonize so well with the trendy backsplash. The contrasting hues of the sleek wooden furniture and the floating shelf only add to the immense aesthetic appeal of this space.

The transformation of this dull, shabby house into a beautiful dream home is magical! The exquisite play of colours and harmonious teaming of elements showcase what professional remodeling is all about. If you liked this transformation, take a look at another makeover triumph: A tired and ugly home gets an astonishing revamp!