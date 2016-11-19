Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ideas for a small and modern kitchen

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
There's no denying the fact that the kitchen is the heart of pretty much every home. It’s the place where family meals are cooked and eaten, conversations exchanged and relationships grown. It’s the place from which emanates the warmth of family time, while nourishment and rejuvenation take place around its solid structure and counters. So what can you do to create a kitchen that looks inviting and modern? Whether you own a tiny kitchen or a large one, U-shaped or L-shaped, here are 12 excellent tips (from one great little kitchen) to make your cooking space lovely, organised and functional.

​1. Double-tone magic

To give a small kitchen a more clean and minimalist aesthetic, we suggest you use two colours for the cabinetry and walls. This will also help in expanding the space.

12. ​Space-saving storage

It is imperative to take stock of all nooks and crannies which can accommodate storage, so that space is well utilised and supplies do not clutter the area.

3. ​Modern handles and details

The details like handles (and other such elements) on the fixtures should be modern and comfortable to use.

​4. Sharp and focussed lighting

Take care of your lighting and make it focus on the design details of the space. What a great way to make the kitchen feel swanky and cool!

5. ​Unique spots for lighting

Lighting through sockets placed near the floor will also create a unique and well-lit look.

6. ​Clear elements

This glass chimney top suspended above the sleek, slab-like stove makes for a clear and fluid statement.

7. ​Vertical bank of appliances

The ovens have been set in a vertical line for a neat look, and the area has been segregated with a sophisticated grey tone.

8. ​Making sure it all fits in

The chimney fits nicely between the twin cabinets on either side for a symmetrical look, with space-saving bonus points.

9. Integrating the laundry with the kitchen

It's a good idea to integrate your laundry space with the kitchen to allow multitasking and space efficiency. This is particularly effective for families who meet at the end of the day for a meal.

​10. Modern art

The faucet and other details of this space have an artistic touch, adding to its overall modern look.

​11. Ceramic tiling

This kind of ceramic matte-finished tiles are easy to clean and maintain, which makes them the ideal choice for urban and modern living.

​12. Fluid design

At first glance, one can find a certain sense of comfort in the contours and layout of this kitchen. Not only does it have space for everything and plenty of storage built into its compact quarters, it also has ease of movement which promotes a sense of comfort as you work. From this vantage point, once can see the living and dining rooms at a easy distance as well. For more inspiring ideas, take a look at 6 genius storage ideas for your kitchen.

Has this kitchen given you some ideas for your own home?

