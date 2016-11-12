The coolest container house you'll ever see

Shipping containers have a very simple rectangular that work beautifully with big window openings. Here we have one whole side of the container opened up and covered in wall-to-wall glass doors. The flat roof also lends itself very well to a flat rooftop entertaining area.

But the biggest takeaway from this design is the relationship between indoor and outdoor living. The big openings lead our eye directly to the wooden interior. This makes the interior feel like a natural part of the forest surroundings. It also has a dramatic effect on the sense of spaciousness in the home.