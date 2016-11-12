Your browser is out-of-date.

The coolest container house you'll ever see

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Rustic style houses
It's no secret that old shipping containers can be converted into attractive abodes, but we challenge you to find a container home as compelling as the one we will explore today! Christina Menezes Architects have created this intimate home with a standard issue shipping container and imbued it with a natural grace. It is set in lovely forest surroundings, and the container has been opened up to create a seamless flow between into and outdoor life. Let's get started on our photo tour! We bet this project will be popular with readers…

Harmonious interior

The interior walls and floors have been covered with rich golden timber. The natural variation and subtle shift in tones is further reflected in the wooden furnishings. Earthy brown accents and dark furniture continue the rich colour scheme. This natural colour theme creates some visual links with the greenery outside. In all, the interior has a natural harmonious quality. This is an important element in a relatively small space.

Excellent outdoor lighting

Shipping containers have a very simple rectangular that work beautifully with big window openings. Here we have one whole side of the container opened up and covered in wall-to-wall glass doors. The flat roof also lends itself very well to a flat rooftop entertaining area.

But the biggest takeaway from this design is the relationship between indoor and outdoor living. The big openings lead our eye directly to the wooden interior. This makes the interior feel like a natural part of the forest surroundings. It also has a dramatic effect on the sense of spaciousness in the home.

Practical ease

The home may be simple, but it's fully equipped to meet all practical needs. There is a wooden kitchenette, indoor dining area and small living area. There are few large or artificial elements on display. Instead, we have lots of wooden features and fine elegant furnishings. We love the stacked planters in the kitchen. They might even comprise the basics of a little herb garden.

Expanded sense of space

The bedroom is simply separated from the living area with a sliding glass door. It's interesting to get a close-up of the golden lights recessed in the corner of the ceiling. We love the reflections in the mirrored wall here. The forest surroundings infuse the home with natural decadence. In a setting like this, it definitely makes sense to let the abundant natural scenery take centre stage!

An outdoor shower

This may be a small home but it's clearly designed for socialising. The naturally decadent bathroom can be accessed from the bedroom and the outdoor deck. The interesting thing here is that the washbasin has been placed outside the walls of the home. This frees up space within the dwelling and further accentuates the casual, natural feel of the home.

For more natural inspiration, have a look at A simple little home in the countryside.

What are your thoughts on this home?

