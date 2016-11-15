Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Modern and elegant! 8 ideas for using stone in your home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Natural stone gives a sense of solidity and quality to the home. It is generally a fairly neutral material in visual terms, so it can easily be incorporated into a range of interiors and colour schemes. It is also a very elegant way to add a grounded, elegant look to a light and modern design. But the best thing about natural stone is that, given the right care, it can last for generations. This means of course that it's important to choose the right natural stone design with care. So, to help our readers along the way, today we will present just 8 ways to use stone in your home. One of these ideas might just be perfect!

1. Smooth floors

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

Polished stone floors are great for hot climates because they are cool to touch. The slightly natural variation in the stone adds a homely look, while the high gloss adds that all-important polish.

2. A wall of lava stone

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

Lava stone is a relatively new material in the home. It is most commonly used in the outdoor areas, but it can also be used if you want to make a bold statement in the living areas. It is normally cut into tiles, polished and smoothed.

3. Pebbles in the driveway

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern garage/shed
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

White pebbles add a luxurious look to the home. They exude a sense of calm and give the home some eastern flair. They can also be used to create a small Zen-style garden indoors.

4. Hard wearing outdoor areas

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

Stone is incredibly hard-wearing and touch, so it's great for outdoor areas, driveways and narrow passageways. The variation in the stone will hide the slightest nicks and marks.

5. For contrasting textures

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

There is no rule against mixing up your stone materials in the home. In this living room we have a pale beige floor tile set right up against a feature wall made from lava stone. The two materials work well together because both are within the one earthy colour scheme.

6. Decorative feature walls with great lighting

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern houses
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

The craggy or undulating textures of a stone-wall can be beautifully highlighted with lights. Try to avoid flat, front on lighting. Light the wall from the sides instead. The closer to the wall the better.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A classic spa decor in the bathroom

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern bathroom
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

Of all the rooms in the home, the bathroom is the most natural home for natural stone. Any kind of stone feature will add a classy spa-like decor to the room. The countertop is the obvious choice and any kind of white stone is always good. It might even add some much-needed subtle interest to an all-white bathroom.

8. Sturdy kitchen countertops

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern kitchen
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

The kitchen bench is one of the most heavily used surfaces in the home. It really pays to do your research when choosing your stone though. Granite and marble are beautiful but will require sealing every now and then. Soapstone is lovely but it doesn't tend to stand up to nicks and cuts. Quartz stone or solid surfacing are both cheaper and more low-maintenance alternatives.

For more kitchen inspiration, have a look at 6 genius storage ideas for your kitchen.

A perfect little home for under HK$190,400
Which of these stone interiors is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks