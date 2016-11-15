Modern and elegant! 8 ideas for using stone in your home

The kitchen bench is one of the most heavily used surfaces in the home. It really pays to do your research when choosing your stone though. Granite and marble are beautiful but will require sealing every now and then. Soapstone is lovely but it doesn't tend to stand up to nicks and cuts. Quartz stone or solid surfacing are both cheaper and more low-maintenance alternatives.

