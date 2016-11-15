Modern and elegant! 8 ideas for using stone in your home

Natural stone gives a sense of solidity and quality to the home. It is generally a fairly neutral material in visual terms, so it can easily be incorporated into a range of interiors and colour schemes. It is also a very elegant way to add a grounded, elegant look to a light and modern design. But the best thing about natural stone is that, given the right care, it can last for generations. This means of course that it's important to choose the right natural stone design with care. So, to help our readers along the way, today we will present just 8 ways to use stone in your home. One of these ideas might just be perfect!
Polished stone floors are great for hot climates because they are cool to touch. The slightly natural variation in the stone adds a homely look, while the high gloss adds that all-important polish.
Lava stone is a relatively new material in the home. It is most commonly used in the outdoor areas, but it can also be used if you want to make a bold statement in the living areas. It is normally cut into tiles, polished and smoothed.
White pebbles add a luxurious look to the home. They exude a sense of calm and give the home some eastern flair. They can also be used to create a small Zen-style garden indoors.
Stone is incredibly hard-wearing and touch, so it's great for outdoor areas, driveways and narrow passageways. The variation in the stone will hide the slightest nicks and marks.
There is no rule against mixing up your stone materials in the home. In this living room we have a pale beige floor tile set right up against a feature wall made from lava stone. The two materials work well together because both are within the one earthy colour scheme.
The craggy or undulating textures of a stone-wall can be beautifully highlighted with lights. Try to avoid flat, front on lighting. Light the wall from the sides instead. The closer to the wall the better.
Of all the rooms in the home, the bathroom is the most natural home for natural stone. Any kind of stone feature will add a classy spa-like decor to the room. The countertop is the obvious choice and any kind of white stone is always good. It might even add some much-needed subtle interest to an all-white bathroom.
The kitchen bench is one of the most heavily used surfaces in the home. It really pays to do your research when choosing your stone though. Granite and marble are beautiful but will require sealing every now and then. Soapstone is lovely but it doesn't tend to stand up to nicks and cuts. Quartz stone or solid surfacing are both cheaper and more low-maintenance alternatives.
