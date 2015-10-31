Tips and tricks to create a vintage bathroom

In recent years, fashion and tastes have continued to transform with the times across every facet of design—especially when it comes to what looks good in and around the home. While some styles barreled boldly into the future with fresh concepts and influences, others have been arching back into the past for a (not so) fresh, yet fabulously classic aesthetic. Today, vintage stores all over the world are capitalising on the renewed interest in 'retro' an vintage looks, and it's not just in the realm of fashion that we see it happening. Vintage furniture, not to mention vintage-styled interiors overall, have become a highly sought after aesthetic in and around the home. They say 'a classic never dies', and this is absolutely the truth when it comes to the vintage milieu. If you're thinking about changing up the look and feel of your home—especially the bathroom—you might consider implementing a few timely vintage tricks, bits and tips.

Today on homify, we're taking a look at a few fabulous examples of how a little vintage burst can really open up the home bathroom. It doesn't take a huge effort, or a total overhaul either: with a little nous, and some forethought, you can turn your bathroom into a wonderfully enticing vintage-influenced space.