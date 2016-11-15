A perfect little home for under HK$190,400

These days a luxurious and well-planned home can cost a small fortune. When you factor in expenditures associated with designing, planning, architectural costs, building expenses, project management and buying land, the overheads soon add up. Because a new home can be so costly and expensive, today’s feature project is all the more important. Built for under HK$190,400, this dwelling shows us that good design, smart interior style and functionality can be achieved on a budget. Conceived by the Russian-based team at HQ-Design, this property is colourful, creative and a cleverly assembled collection of engaging features.

Now, normally when we check out budget or low cost housing, we expect a certain level of austerity and simplicity – not so in this case. This 100 square metre abode is luxurious and family-friendly, with all of the necessary conveniences and trimmings. Interested? Come and check out this intriguing low-cost home by peeking at the images below!