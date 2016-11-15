A perfect little home for under HK$190,400

These days a luxurious and well-planned home can cost a small fortune. When you factor in expenditures associated with designing, planning, architectural costs, building expenses, project management and buying land, the overheads soon add up. Because a new home can be so costly and expensive, today’s feature project is all the more important. Built for under HK$190,400, this dwelling shows us that good design, smart interior style and functionality can be achieved on a budget. Conceived by the Russian-based team at HQ-Design, this property is colourful, creative and a cleverly assembled collection of engaging features.
Now, normally when we check out budget or low cost housing, we expect a certain level of austerity and simplicity – not so in this case. This 100 square metre abode is luxurious and family-friendly, with all of the necessary conveniences and trimmings. Interested? Come and check out this intriguing low-cost home by peeking at the images below!
Comfortable, inviting and luxurious, we adore the exterior of this home, which blends tradition with modernity. Juxtaposed alongside one another, these two aesthetics work beautifully to create a sense of engagement with the design, while ensuring timelessness and age-defiance.
Offering a spacious living room, two bathrooms and three bedrooms, this dwelling is perfect for a growing family, who not only have to construct on a budget, but are looking for a floor plan that will develop with their budding household.
Taking a quick detour around to the back of the home, we see the typical façade continued, along with a space to entertain guests, friends and family. The hip roof is easy to maintain and simple enough to work in conjunction with the modern shape and form of the home. Large glazed windows and doors offer connectivity with the outside garden space, while allowing a huge volume of light into the interior.
Inside the dwelling we see the semi-open plan living, dining and kitchen. Partitions have been included, which can be closed to remove the dining and kitchen, ensuring multi-purpose functionality throughout the abode. This is particularly helpful with a larger family, meaning different sections of the house can be utilised without disrupting others. Finally, the L-shaped modular sofa fits particular well in this space and echoes the recessed track lighting above.
Colourful and exciting, the kitchen has been designed by the decorators with a bright lime green hue with high gloss joinery. The dining room is simple and effective, bringing together the different design elements within the space to create an enjoyable space to eat and socialise.
Much like the dining room, the bedroom boasts an impressive wall mural, which helps it stand out from the crowd. Sumptuous, luxurious and replete with a large walk in dressing room-cum-robe, this room is sure to impress and delight. The colour scheme is earthy and subdued, a departure from the other, much brighter rooms throughout the house.
Finally, we head inside the bathroom to take a peek at the luxurious and sumptuous bathroom. As a low-cost house, we definitely expected some areas of the dwelling to appear more austere and pared-back, but surprisingly each room is lavish and luxurious.
In the wash space it appears that no expense has been spared, the ambience is serene and tranquil, with a sea-foam blue glass tile, along with large bath and small rain shower. Hardwood floors add an extra level of opulence and liveability, while the shag rug tops off the design with comfort and cosiness.
What did you think of this home, built for under HK$190,400? If you’d like to check out another low-cost dwelling, we think you’ll enjoy touring: The one-storey timber home of your dreams