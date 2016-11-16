8 affordable ways to make your home look modern

As with most things in life, over time, your interior design and décor will age, wane and fade. There’s a lot to be said about an interior that ages with its occupants, as well as offering an enduring and age-defiant aesthetic. However, desiring a timeless interior and achieving one are two very different things. Is it time to give your dwelling an update? Does your décor need a refresh or rejuvenation? Luckily, homify is here to help! We’re going to show you 8 affordable ways to give your home a modern look.

Whether you're on a budget or not, these tips are sure to offer a little inspiration and a few ideas. Modern interior design stresses strong contours, pared-back ornamentation and minimal embellishment. It employs uncomplicated furniture and bold artwork to balance stark interior architecture. Does this sound like something you might be interested in? Check out our tips below!