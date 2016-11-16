Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 affordable ways to make your home look modern

press profile homify press profile homify
House of Kami, 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ Modern style bedroom Brown
Loading admin actions …

As with most things in life, over time, your interior design and décor will age, wane and fade. There’s a lot to be said about an interior that ages with its occupants, as well as offering an enduring and age-defiant aesthetic. However, desiring a timeless interior and achieving one are two very different things. Is it time to give your dwelling an update? Does your décor need a refresh or rejuvenation? Luckily, homify is here to help! We’re going to show you 8 affordable ways to give your home a modern look. 

Whether you're on a budget or not, these tips are sure to offer a little inspiration and a few ideas. Modern interior design stresses strong contours, pared-back ornamentation and minimal embellishment. It employs uncomplicated furniture and bold artwork to balance stark interior architecture. Does this sound like something you might be interested in? Check out our tips below!

1. Add textured timber

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Main Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

Textured timber panels can be added rather inexpensively, yet impart a stylish sense of modernity and contemporary rustic charm. They work particularly well when added as a feature wall, with a bright and crisp coordinating colour scheme.

2. Embrace a modern industrial aesthetic

House of Kami, 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ Modern style bedroom Brown
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ

House of Kami

一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ

Stripping back wall treatments can reveal interesting patterns and textures underneath. If your walls are timber or brick this can look fabulously inviting, individual and modern, while costing very little to achieve.

If you are having issues deciding on your interior aesthetic, why not chat to an expert and get a little advice?

3. Go all-white with your kitchen

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Scandinavian style kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

Nothing says modern minimalism like an all-white colour scheme! Inexpensive and sure to give your home a complete refurbishment and new lease on life, white paint is definitely a go-to solution for affordable modernity.

4. Inject splashes of colour with accessories

Schoolmasters build different Modern living room
build different

Schoolmasters

build different
build different
build different

We tend to go a little overboard with colour, and this can impact on the sense of modernity within a room. Try to opt for a pared-back aesthetic, with bursts of colour added through the accessories. Take some cues from this example if you need a helping hand.

5. Don’t overfill your space

Greenfield Villa Hong Kong, Urban Design and Build Urban Design and Build Table,Furniture,Plant,Property,Couch,Green,Building,Houseplant,Orange,Comfort
Urban Design and Build

Greenfield Villa Hong Kong

Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build

Overfilling your space with furniture and decorations will undoubtedly create an ambience of complicatedness and complexity – whereas you want to do the opposite, by infusing a feeling of simplicity and unfussiness. Take stock of your ornamentation and remove anything that no longer feels necessary.

6. Be a minimalist

MJ's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room Furniture,Houseplant,Couch,Building,Television,Table,Plant,Comfort,Wood,Living room
arctitudesign

MJ's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Simple to say, harder to implement, but definitely the most affordable way to give your home an up-to-the-minute look, being a minimalist will provide your dwelling with an instant modernity. Audit your furniture, ornaments, decorations, along with pretty much everything else in your abode, and get rid of anything that is getting between you and your modern décor.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Add individualised lighting for your dining room

Minimalist Dining Room Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist dining room Stone White Minimal,Interior Design,White,Simple,Relax,Relax
Sensearchitects Limited

Minimalist Dining Room

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

Don’t rely on your dining room’s downlights to illuminate your dining room. Instead, choose some statement suspended fittings that will bring a wonderful sense of separation and delineation to the space.

8. Go bold and be dramatic

Robinson Place Apartment, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited Fixture,Wood,Hall,Cabinetry,Flooring,Floor,Rectangle,Automotive exterior,Material property,Living room
Boutique Design Limited

Robinson Place Apartment

Boutique Design Limited
Boutique Design Limited
Boutique Design Limited

Modernity has and will always be bold. Follow in its footsteps with a daring and eye-catching feature wall, piece of art or item of furniture.

Would any of these affordable tips work in your home? If you’d like to learn more about modern minimalism, check out: Basic luxury: creating a minimalist interior

A tranquil timber home built for city life
Do you have any other tips for our readers? Leave them below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks