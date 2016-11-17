A dining room is more than a place to consume your latest culinary offering; it is a space of socialisation, a place to gather and an area to celebrate with friends and family. Whether you’re basking in some good news, commemorating an anniversary or simply relaxing with loved ones, the dining room is often a stylish congregation point for a range of different domestic events and occasions.

Today on homify we are paying respect to the humble dining space, a place within one’s abode that joins people together, and offers joyous entertainment, (hopefully) delicious food, and constant conversation. We’ve got 15 dining room ideas for you to copy at home, which are sure to inspire and impress. Take a look!