15 dining room ideas for you to copy at home

Schlebusch, Hot Dog Decor Inneneinrichtung & Beratung
A dining room is more than a place to consume your latest culinary offering; it is a space of socialisation, a place to gather and an area to celebrate with friends and family. Whether you’re basking in some good news, commemorating an anniversary or simply relaxing with loved ones, the dining room is often a stylish congregation point for a range of different domestic events and occasions.

Today on homify we are paying respect to the humble dining space, a place within one’s abode that joins people together, and offers joyous entertainment, (hopefully) delicious food, and constant conversation. We’ve got 15 dining room ideas for you to copy at home, which are sure to inspire and impress. Take a look!

1. Impart some eclecticism with a range of different dining chairs and contrasting timber hues

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign
arctitudesign

GW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

2. Boost your home’s traditional Japanese aesthetic and minimalism with a low-legged table

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Magazine editorial—House in Sai Kung by Millimeter

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

3. Juxtapose eras and styles with a traditional table and modern Philippe Starck Perspex chairs

Dining Room Oui3 International Limited
Oui3 International Limited

Dining Room

Dining Room

Oui3 International Limited
Oui3 International Limited
Oui3 International Limited

4. Lazy Susans can work wonderfully at home – take a look at this impressive and ultra-opulent example

Tycoon Place homify
homify

Tycoon Place

homify
homify
homify

If you like the look of this or another one of these designs, but are unsure how to create it in your own dwelling, you can always find a professional via the homify website. They will be able to offer assistance and guidance, ensuring your domestic dreams are realised.

5. Black and white is an enduring marriage of contrasting tones that works beautifully in this dining room

Schlebusch, Hot Dog Decor Inneneinrichtung & Beratung
Hot Dog Decor Inneneinrichtung &amp; Beratung

Hot Dog Decor Inneneinrichtung & Beratung
Hot Dog Decor Inneneinrichtung &amp; Beratung
Hot Dog Decor Inneneinrichtung & Beratung

6. A square table can offer space and a statement for your room. Additionally, the use of small stools and Eames chairs looks rustic yet modern

Crespià, Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

7. Work on creating ambience by choosing a colourful wall hue and pairing it with impressive accessories and ornamentation

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

8. This neutral timber table and black Eames chairs look superb, and coordinate wonderfully with the timber-clad wall features

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

9. Lighting is essential for creating mood. Choose a statement fitting that sits over the space and separates it from the rest of the open plan room

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

10. This room divider and partition doubles as a place to sit, and offers the dining room a statement eating location, as well as space saving design

El continente y el contenido, Coblonal Arquitectura
Coblonal Arquitectura

Coblonal Arquitectura
Coblonal Arquitectura
Coblonal Arquitectura

11. In this compact room we see the booth-style seating enhanced and utilised to create cosiness and practicality

Espacio comedor diario, Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

12. Bench seating is popular and useful, working perfectly in this room where both the kitchen and dining room intersect

Paris 11, blackStones
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

13. Lavish, eye-catching and effortlessly chic, this dining space is a delightfully curated example of statement chairs, lighting, and accessories

Dining Room homify
homify

Dining Room

homify
homify
homify

14. This mid-century modern example boasts a space saving pedestal table, along with lavish shag rug and seamlessly minimalist combination of ornaments and décor

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

15. Lastly we check out this symmetrical example with Verner Panton chairs and an impressive timber table

CASA PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali

Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali

Would you like some more dining room inspiration? Check out: 9 essential tips for an impressive dinner party

A single-family home, where every room is beautiful
Which dining room style is your favourite?

