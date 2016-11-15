9 classic living rooms to learn from

There are many benefits to a classic living room design. For starters, it has endured the test of time and will not date very easily. This makes it a very good investment in terms of time and money. A classic design also evokes feelings of familiarity, solidity and often a sense of refinement as well. It can be mixed up with more modern accents or left as is for a more subtle approach. But what are the most inspiring elements in a classic living room? Well, today we have collected a classic few tips and trends that have been popping up in modern living rooms lately. Of course, as usual, we have slavishly poured over our archives to find some of the most beautiful classic living rooms around. Some are modern while others have a hint of old-style European glamour. Enjoy!
An art wall is one of the most enduring classic looks in the living room. For best effect, use lots of smaller artworks. Big ornate frames also go well with this look.
Wood panelling is definitely worth the time and money. Even cheap wooden panels will look sublime when covered in a great antique shade of paint. This modern living room is sure to appeal to lots of our readers.
Wallpaper is definitely back in style again. But many wallpaper designs can be a bit heavy and cloying when they cover the full wall. Just cover the top half of the wall like this.
If you are wondering how to edge a wallpaper trim, perhaps you could add some wood molding. As with wooden panels, these cheap and easy to apply strips of wood look perfect when covered in a coat of paint.
Classic living rooms often have a touch of luxury about them. Metallics are a good bridge between old and new. Gold or silver paint might provide the perfect touch!
Few classic living rooms are complete without super romantic draping curtains. Don't skimp on the material and arrange them so they pool on the ground and create a sense of extravagance.
Mirrors were often prominent in older-style classic living rooms. The standard old wall mirror was often dressed up with an elaborate frame like this. This kind of mirror also creates the impression of an extra window. For the ultimate effect, consider investing in some mirrored furniture.
Nothing quite says classic like a chandelier. But a classic glittery chandelier can look a little too much in a modern living room. Wooden recreations are a good alternative. But perhaps you could even use a fabric design like this.
Classic living rooms were not designed around televisions. Instead, they were places to engage in family time or quiet reflection with a good book. Maybe you could create a little classic reading nook like this.
