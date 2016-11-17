10 simple and stylish ways to use wood in your home

When we consider ideas to furnish our homes, we often look at advancements in technology for the latest designs and details. But, just because there are new and sophisticated options on the market, doesn’t mean we should forget about tried and tested materials and the stability they offer. Wood has a unique effect on the architecture of a home, whether it's modern, minimalist or even rustic, and this homify feature showcases 10 wonderful wooden homes in the modern age that are sure to inspire you.