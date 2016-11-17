Your browser is out-of-date.

10 simple and stylish ways to use wood in your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify
When we consider ideas to furnish our homes, we often look at advancements in technology for the latest designs and details. But, just because there are new and sophisticated options on the market, doesn’t mean we should forget about tried and tested materials and the stability they offer. Wood has a unique effect on the architecture of a home, whether it's modern, minimalist or even rustic, and this homify feature showcases 10 wonderful wooden homes in the modern age that are sure to inspire you.

1. The simple house

The design of this wooden house is charming and simple, with gorgeous views of the landscape being an important décor factor.

2. An enchanting choice

The house pictured here has a fairytale cottage design that is rustic and enchanting.

3. Wooden balcony

What would a wooden cottage be like without an elegant balcony to enjoy the sights, fresh air and sunshine?

4. For the shade

A wooden pergola is an interesting feature for a cottage. Just take in the view while you sip on a cup of coffee… come rain or shine.

5. Window frames

You may want to consult a professional when considering wooden window frames for your modern home.

6. Ceilings and beams

Wood is a popular choice for a durable and elegant ceiling or for those exposed beams in a rustic home.

7. Different colours

This home has been constructed from wood that has a medium brown hue, adding an interesting effect, while the light brown shade of the porch is attractive and charming too.

8. Dark hue

The dark wood incorporated into this architecture has a fantastic texture, while the pointed roof makes for a gorgeous old fashion feature.

9. Supportive structure

If you like the idea of an above-ground patio or balcony, then you’ll need to include wooden support poles to avoid accidents.

10. For a combination of materials

Wood is a great décor choice, especially when utilised in combination with other materials such as glass, stone or concrete. If you like homes with character, then have a look at these 10 rustic houses to make your heart beat faster.

How have you used wood for your own home?

