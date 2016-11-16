36 minimalist style ideas that only people with taste will love

Lovers of minimalist interiors know that there is a big difference between a minimalist room and one that is simply empty or unfinished. As in any design, there must be balance, unity and form. Indeed, with so few elements on display there is little room for missteps in the design. But a good minimalist home can easily be created with careful research, an eye for detail and loads of inspiration.

Clean lines, limited colour palettes and a beautifully uncluttered look will take you a long way. To take things further, it helps to explore the work of professional interior designers and decorators. For inspiration, we have collected a dazzling array of 36 minimalist interiors. There are lots of ideas here for experimenting with different textures and materials.