36 minimalist style ideas that only people with taste will love

April Kennedy April Kennedy
01_appartamento a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist houses
Lovers of minimalist interiors know that there is a big difference between a minimalist room and one that is simply empty or unfinished. As in any design, there must be balance, unity and form. Indeed, with so few elements on display there is little room for missteps in the design. But a good minimalist home can easily be created with careful research, an eye for detail and loads of inspiration.

Clean lines, limited colour palettes and a beautifully uncluttered look will take you a long way. To take things further, it helps to explore the work of professional interior designers and decorators. For inspiration, we have collected a dazzling array of 36 minimalist interiors. There are lots of ideas here for experimenting with different textures and materials. 

1. The multifunctional room divider

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist living room
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

2. The precise and perfect minimalist look

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
SANSON ARCHITETTI

3. The kitchen that synthesises all elements

_c a s a |A S_, RO|a_ RO|a_ Minimalist kitchen
RO|a_

4. Bold contrasts

TOTAL WHITE, Serenella Pari design Serenella Pari design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Serenella Pari design

5. Handleless kitchen cupboards

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist houses
Mobilificio Marchese

6. Monochrome kitchen with soft contrasts

viavenezia, ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN Minimalist kitchen Wood White
ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN

7. The multifunctional bedroom headboard and room divider

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist living room
23bassi studio di architettura

8. A timeless minimalist bathroom

homify Minimalist style bathroom
homify

9. Minimal L-shaped kitchen

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist kitchen
Didonè Comacchio Architects

10. White walls and concrete floors

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist living room
23bassi studio di architettura

11. Staircase with tension wire

Z House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Minimalist living room Wood
EXiT architetti associati

Z House

12. Splashes of black teamed with the texture of a painted white wooden ceiling

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist living room
bdastudio

13. A large mirror perfectly shaped to suit the wall cabinet

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist style bathroom
stefania eugeni

14. A loft with an elevating white palette

01_appartamento a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist houses
moovdesign

15. Bold modern geometric lines and simple surfaces

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist kitchen
bdastudio

16. Recessed ceiling lights

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
ristrutturami

17. The perfect beauty of black and white lines

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist style bathroom
SANSON ARCHITETTI

18. A bright open space with a double bed

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

19. A tempered glass shower room

Loft interior in rural complex, Edoardo Pennazio Edoardo Pennazio Minimalist style bathroom
Edoardo Pennazio

20. A studio solution with a floating staircase

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
ristrutturami

21. Natural wooden warmth to liven up an all-white palette

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist kitchen White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

22. Serious all-white living room

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist living room
stefania eugeni

23. Geometric panels and beige walls

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist style bathroom
stefania eugeni

24. Recessed ceiling lights for a subtle glow

Casa A&C, Giuseppina PIZZO Giuseppina PIZZO Minimalist kitchen
Giuseppina PIZZO

25. The luxury of minimalism teamed with wooden accents

case Bircat, Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Minimalist style bathroom
Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati

26. Bookshelves with lots of free space for the eye to roam

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist living room
Paolo Fusco Photo

27. High ceilings and a glass mezzanine

homify Minimalist living room
homify

28. Transparent shower screen and attention-grabbing stone walls

CASA C+D, 3C+M architettura 3C+M architettura Minimalist style bathroom
3C+M architettura

29. Polished white glass for a glamorous effect

homify Minimalist kitchen White
homify

30. A glass- walled ensuite for the master bedroom

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist bedroom Beige
Studio Associato Casiraghi

31. Glass and stone walls

Villa vista mare a Bergeggi (SV), Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Minimalist bedroom
Barra&amp;Barra Srl

32. Long kitchen bench that morphs into a breakfast bar

RIQUALIFICAZIONE DI UN LOTTO GOTICO, STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI Minimalist kitchen
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI

33. Minimalist space-saving closets for the hallway

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
bdastudio

34. The space-saving solution for creating a clutter-free home

Loft DUQUE DE ALBA. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Minimalist bedroom
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

35. A terrace with modern organically-shaped furniture

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Mobilificio Marchese

36. The terrace with minimal furniture and a natural wooden deck

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
studioSAL_14

Inspired by these glorious minimalist abodes? We've more home ideas here: 9 classic living rooms to learn from

8 affordable ways to make your home look modern
Which of these stunning interiors is your favourite?

