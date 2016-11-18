6 mistakes you probably make when designing your living room

Designing a living room isn’t as simple as you may think it is. As one of the most frequented spaces in one’s abode, the living room, family space or lounge is definitely replete with a host of its own individualised challenges.
As the standout feature within most dwellings, the living room is often a room designed for multiple tasks. It’s an entertainer; a place to hold events, invite guests and throw a party. It is also a space of serenity and relaxation; the area you come at the end of each busy day to take a load off and chill out with family.
Because this room is a multi-functional domestic zone, oftentimes it is prone to a few design hiccups and planning errors. First of all, you shouldn’t be discouraged. Most individuals make mistakes when designing their home, and they are generally all easy to rectify. We’ve gathered 6 common errors, with a little advice on how to fix them. Read on below to learn more!
Design error: Your space isn’t colour coordinated or contrasted and looks uninviting and poorly assembled
How to fix it: Choose a style or mood and opt for a basic colour range of two or three hues. Add pieces incrementally, and remove anything that feels out of place. Avoid too many different hues and instead pick one shade for your furniture and one for your accessories. Take some cues from this example if you need to – where the design offers a cohesive and cleverly planned ambience.
Design error: Your room feels uninviting due to the furniture placement
How to fix it: Time to rethink your layout and open up the living room by carefully placing pieces in areas that will assist rather than hinder. Forget about squeezing past a sofa, stubbing a toe on the coffee table or pushing past an armchair, you need to plan your living room so it feels airy, open and congestion free.
Design error: Not everyone can see the television, or it looks bad where it is currently located
How to fix it: Generally a TV is the centrepiece of a living room. Place it in the centre of a large unadorned wall, or within a feature media cabinet. Then add your furniture around the sides, paying attention to point number 2 above.
Design error: You love ornaments, curios and decorations, but due to their overcrowding they look messy and unattractive
How to fix it: Kill your darlings. You need to look at what you have in your space that can be culled, gotten rid of and removed. Sure, you may feel as though you need everything but chances are, due to the overload of accessories, each piece is crowded and overlooked. Take away everything, and add piece-by-piece, stopping once you’ve reached your desired ‘look’. If you like a busier style, like the illustration above, remember to keep an idea of the entire picture to achieve unity and balance.
Design error: Your lighting is unwelcoming, too bright or too dim.
How to fix it: Employ multiple sources of lighting, never relying on simply one lamp or light. Look at adding freestanding lamps, table lamps, track lighting, chandeliers and recessed lighting to create an overall mood and atmosphere.
Design error: Your room is crowded
How to fix it: This is fairly simple to fix, and involves removing non-essential items of furniture. Chat to an interior designer if you are having difficulty creating a cohesive theme or scheme, and remember to only keep what you truly require.
Do you think you’re guilty of any of these design errors? If you’d like to learn more about how to decorate your abode, we think you should check out: 33 tips to improve your home with a little money