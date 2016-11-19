7 tricks to make the most of a tiny outdoor space

Super-sized or small, monstrous or minuscule, an outdoor space is something to cherish. Living in an overcrowded metropolis like Hong Kong it’s essential you maximise your potential to escape said concrete jungle, and open up your perspective to the sky. When it comes to having a balcony, patio or porch or outdoor entertainment area of any type, the benefits simply cannot be overstated.

However, decorating an outdoor space can seem tricky, especially if your area is less than commodious. Today we’re going to take a look at how you can make the most of a tiny outdoor area. No matter how small or awkwardly shaped, there is always a solution to enhance your enjoyment of this most enviable outdoor space. Let’s take a peek…