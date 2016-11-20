12 rooms: One for each zodiac sign

We wouldn't say we're superstitious here at homify, but we do like looking at designs that have been created with a particular group of people in mind, so star signs seem as good a subset as any to investigate! It'll certainly be intriguing to see if what your zodiac sign is meant to like resonates with you and can be identified in the way you have decorated your home! We don't think that many interior designers base their work on the star signs of their clients, but all of these bedrooms are utterly spectacular and if you happen to like the one you're supposed to, that will be a real bonus! Shall we take a look at put the design theories to the test?
Virgos like to be neat, tidy and organised and we think this pale, pretty space would be absolutely perfect for them. There's not a thing out of place!
Aries tend to be the life and soul of the party and as such, like their bedrooms to be fun, a little unusual and a real expression who they are! This artistic space is perfect for them!
Headstrong but down to earth, Taurus love nothing more than a warm and hearty design scheme. The rich wooden items in this space are exactly what they'd love!
Geminis are busy bees, with a natural penchant for multitasking, which is why we think a bedroom with an extra function would be their dream space! Add a little home office and they'll be in heaven!
Cancers just love to snuggle up and get cosy, so it's all about the high quality bed linens, pretty headboard and textiles such as rugs. This room would be hard to leave for any star sign though!
Lions might be the king of the jungle, but when it comes to a bedroom, Leos like nothing more than unapologetic luxury. Plush fabrics, rich colours and fancy finishes are the least they deserve!
With harmony and balance at the very core of their existence, Libras need a space that can be airy and light, but also cosy and comforting. Every must be in connection with its opposite so this neutral but colourful room is ideal!
Scorpios have a great eye for a little bit of sophisticated design and know the value of design staple, so a monochrome space with an accent colour is exactly right for them. Mustard yellow is great as it's really trendy right now.
Sagittarius' are notoriously hard to keep in one place for long, so their bedroom might need to be a little eclectic, adventurous and unusual. Wall decals can be changed frequently, so this room could be the perfect starting point!
Capricorns are the grown ups of the zodiac and like logical, thought out design that works, looks good and functions as it should. There's no need for lashings of luxury or extra touches, so we think this pared back room could be a winner!
Aquarius are fun, easily excited and curious, meaning that a room which requires some exploration could be great! This one, with a hidden bed, would really engage the artistic nature and feel like home.
Pisces have a bit of an anything goes attitude and are willing to try anything, so how about a funky wall mural for the master bedroom? Extra throws and cushions too, just because!
