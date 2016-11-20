12 rooms: One for each zodiac sign

We wouldn't say we're superstitious here at homify, but we do like looking at designs that have been created with a particular group of people in mind, so star signs seem as good a subset as any to investigate! It'll certainly be intriguing to see if what your zodiac sign is meant to like resonates with you and can be identified in the way you have decorated your home! We don't think that many interior designers base their work on the star signs of their clients, but all of these bedrooms are utterly spectacular and if you happen to like the one you're supposed to, that will be a real bonus! Shall we take a look at put the design theories to the test?