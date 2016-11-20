Your browser is out-of-date.

12 rooms: One for each zodiac sign

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
We wouldn't say we're superstitious here at homify, but we do like looking at designs that have been created with a particular group of people in mind, so star signs seem as good a subset as any to investigate! It'll certainly be intriguing to see if what your zodiac sign is meant to like resonates with you and can be identified in the way you have decorated your home! We don't think that many interior designers base their work on the star signs of their clients, but all of these bedrooms are utterly spectacular and if you happen to like the one you're supposed to, that will be a real bonus! Shall we take a look at put the design theories to the  test?

1. An immaculate room for a Virgo.

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Virgos like to be neat, tidy and organised and we think this pale, pretty space would be absolutely perfect for them. There's not a thing out of place!

2. A room full of energy for all Aries.

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

Aries tend to be the life and soul of the party and as such, like their bedrooms to be fun, a little unusual and a real expression who they are! This artistic space is perfect for them!

3. Earth tones for a Taurus.

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style bedroom
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

Headstrong but down to earth, Taurus love nothing more than a warm and hearty design scheme. The rich wooden items in this space are exactly what they'd love!

4. Dual functionality for Gemini!

Bedroom Polygon arch&des Minimalist bedroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Bedroom

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Geminis are busy bees, with a natural penchant for multitasking, which is why we think a bedroom with an extra function would be their dream space! Add a little home office and they'll be in heaven!

5. Cosy and comfortable for those born under the sign of Cancer.

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern style bedroom
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

Cancers just love to snuggle up and get cosy, so it's all about the high quality bed linens, pretty headboard and textiles such as rugs. This room would be hard to leave for any star sign though!

6. A palace fit for Leo!

Таунхаус в г.Краснодар, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Eclectic style bedroom
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

Lions might be the king of the jungle, but when it comes to a bedroom, Leos like nothing more than unapologetic luxury. Plush fabrics, rich colours and fancy finishes are the least they deserve!

7. An airy room for all Libras.

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura

With harmony and balance at the very core of their existence, Libras need a space that can be airy and light, but also cosy and comforting. Every must be in connection with its opposite so this neutral but colourful room is ideal!

8. A touch of sophistication that any Scorpio will love!

Hells Kitchen Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

Hells Kitchen Penthouse

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Scorpios have a great eye for a little bit of sophisticated design and know the value of design staple, so a monochrome space with an accent colour is exactly right for them. Mustard yellow is great as it's really trendy right now.

9. Adventurous design befitting a Sagittarius.

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sagittarius' are notoriously hard to keep in one place for long, so their bedroom might need to be a little eclectic, adventurous and unusual. Wall decals can be changed frequently, so this room could be the perfect starting point!

10. Sober, mature colours for Capricorns.

Maison au Cap Ferret, Concept Home Setting Concept Home Setting Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Home Setting

Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting

Capricorns are the grown ups of the zodiac and like logical, thought out design that works, looks good and functions as it should. There's no need for lashings of luxury or extra touches, so we think this pared back room could be a winner!

11. A playful space for creative Aquarius.

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

Aquarius are fun, easily excited and curious, meaning that a room which requires some exploration could be great! This one, with a hidden bed, would really engage the artistic nature and feel like home.

12. Eclectic touches to please a Pisces.

Master bed by WN Interiors homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Master bed by WN Interiors

homify
homify
homify

Pisces have a bit of an anything goes attitude and are willing to try anything, so how about a funky wall mural for the master bedroom? Extra throws and cushions too, just because! 

If this design style has intrigued you, hop on over to this Ideabook next: Let's use your star sign to choose the perfect house.

The modern yet humble 70m² home
Did you love the room that relates to your star sign? 

