A spacious prefab house built for under HK$700k

There are some homes that just look amazing from whichever angle you look at them, and this is one of them! The architects that created this home must have been careful to ensure that every side translated into a stylish, modern and covetable home and as the icing on the cake, gentle landscaping has also been completed, in order to make a little more of the garden. We think this home looks welcoming and happy, but what do you see when you look at it?
We look at this house and we see a perfectly curated palette of materials and colours, with each separate component working perfectly with the next and coming together as a whole to create a beautiful home. The grey roof, white and wood walls and green of the garden all look like something out of a painting!
Naturally, how a home looks from the street is important, especially when it comes to selling a home but from this picture, we'd say that the owners would have no issues landing a buyer! The house looks part traditional and part modern, but all gorgeous, not to mention beautifully finished with a garden and some fencing!
From here, the house still looks amazing, but you can really appreciate some of the finer details, such as they way the wooden-framed windows tilt open! It's that kind of attention to design details that makes modern homes really stand out from each other. We love this covered dining terrace too!
How a home entrance looks has a huge bearing on the overall feel of a house and this one does not disappoint! Found at the end of a perfect path, the set-back front door feels like a gentle welcome home for anyone that reaches it. With flowers on the porch too, there really is a friendly and easy vibe to this property.
Here you can see that the front door is actually a modern wood installation, which is amazing, as it helps to maintain the theme of vast expanses of white render being broken up by chunks of warm, natural wood. All the window frames are finished in the same way too, just to balance the modern and traditional elements throughout.
So many people fail to choose attractive fencing for securing their perimeter, but it's great to see that isn't the case here, as this intricate metal design looks amazing! It really does go to show that perfunctory items can be pretty too and that a modern home doesn't have to be characterless!
If you liked this sweet family home, take a look at this Ideabook: A Nordic family home in Japan.