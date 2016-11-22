Your browser is out-of-date.

6 perfect little kitchens in less than 12sqm

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
Do you need a huge kitchen in order to have a super stylish one? Absolutely not, as these six beautiful examples will aptly demonstrate! Not only can you account for everything you need in a tiny space, you can also have everything you WANT, especially when you hire the right kitchen planner, who understands you and your home! If you're thinking of giving your small kitchen a big style injection, don't do anything until you've looked at these lovely spaces, as feel sure that at least one of them will inspire you beyond belief!

1. The perfect use of a corner!

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA Modern kitchen
ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA

ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA
ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA
ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA

Have you ever seen what could have been a totally redundant space put to such amazing use? This corner kitchen has really opened our eyes as to how much wasted potential we might have languishing in our homes and we love how the use of a mirrored wall panel makes the space seem twice the size! Wow!

2. Full of industrial inspiration!

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

Can't you just imagine this kitchen being part of an incredible industrial loft conversion? We can, thanks to the dark neutral hues used throughout, the geometric tiles and natural wood shelves! That light fixture really hones in on the industrial-chic vibe too! So stylish and cool!

3. Wonderfully minimal.

homify Minimalist kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you don't have a lot of room to work with, why complicate things by having a lot of clutter? That seems to be the thinking in this effortlessly contemporary and cool space that just oozes a natural grace. All-white everything never looks bad, but here it really is something else.

4. Decidedly romantic.

nuova cucina a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist kitchen
moovdesign

moovdesign
moovdesign
moovdesign

For a little softness, you can't go wrong by introducing a sweet accent colour into your small kitchen and tiles are a great way to do this, without committing to a solid chunk of space-draining brightness! The turquoise and grey tones here are perfect and chase away any stark minimalism that isn't wanted here!

5. Fresh and modern.

LTAB/LAB/OPENSPACE, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern kitchen
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

This kitchen has such a citrusy, zingy feel to it, that naturally makes it feel fresher, cleaner and bigger. Who knew that something as simple as white cabinets and a few lime accents could be so effective? The under-cabinet lighting is really working a treat too and adds extra functionality!

6. Elegant and practical.

Una Stanza in più, Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern kitchen
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

Whenever you can cordon a room off behind some doors, it instantly feels a little more serious and authoritative, which we actually like when it comes to kitchens! These glass doors, however, keep the light flowing and the scaled back, simple décor looking beautiful and practical all at the same time!

If you're not quite full up with kitchen inspiration, head on over to this Ideabook next: Kitchen simplicity.

Did any of these spaces inspire you to change yours up?

