Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 modern entrances to copy at home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa G, NODO Arquitectura NODO Arquitectura Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Your home's entrance, being the first part of the house that your guests see, needs to be stylish, elegant and attractive. But most of all, it needs to be welcoming and friendly. The 15 home entrance ideas we look at today are amazing in every way, from colours and materials, to details and accents. We cannot wait to gain inspiration from the expert architects who created these unique and affordable entrances. Let's begin!

1. Built into the slope with a tiled, narrow garden.

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

2. An entrance with water, creating a mirror-like reflection under an illuminated wooden bridge.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. A dark stone perimeter wall with a minimalist grid gate.

Casa G, NODO Arquitectura NODO Arquitectura Modern houses
NODO Arquitectura

NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura

4. An undercover entrance, with a wooden deck pathway.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. A unique door with an engraved pattern to add that sense of wonder.

CASA BALLENA / RAUL DAVILA, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

6. A linear cement road leads the way to a wooden entrance.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Opt for the adorable, with a narrow staircase surrounded by greenery and some interesting illumination.

RESIDENZA TRA ARCHITETTUR A E NATURA , FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI Modern houses
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

8. A vertical staircase with pleasant palm trees on either side of the door.

Arquitetura e Interiores, BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern houses
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

9. Wood, glass and stone as well as a beautiful turquoise pool

Casa La Estancia, DLPS Arquitectos DLPS Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
DLPS Arquitectos

DLPS Arquitectos
DLPS Arquitectos
DLPS Arquitectos

10. A wooden door and vertical garden are suitable for any space

Laurel Rojo, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Do you like the idea of a vertical garden for your home?

11. For an interesting look, combine gravel with staggered slate steps.

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Modern garden
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

12. Go for the minimalism of the linear stone, accompanied by slight touches of green.

Entry door 08023 Architects Modern houses
08023 Architects

Entry door

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

13. Sculptures and landscaping make for unique staircase access.

Casa M, Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Modern houses
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

14. Concrete walls with shelves are ideal for creating a simple vertical garden.

Residência em condomínio, Central de Projetos Central de Projetos Rustic style houses
Central de Projetos

Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos

15. Wood and brick accompanied by bamboo trunks and cacti make for a discreet entrance.

homify Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you liked these entrance ideas, take a look at: Modern and elegant! 8 ideas for using stone in your home?

12 rooms: One for each zodiac sign
Which of these entrances is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks