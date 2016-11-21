7 ideas to upgrade your kitchen on a budget

Are you looking for ideas to give your kitchen a new lease of life? Tips and tricks to add new style without breaking the bank? Well, in this homify Ideabook, we look at 7 fantastic kitchen upgrade ideas that are easy to implement and best of all… affordable. We consulted some experienced interior designers for the best tips for kitchens of all shapes and sizes, so if we've tickled your fancy, continue reading for inspiration!
Revamping your kitchen may mean you need to consider some new cabinets, which can prove to be quite expensive. So opt for fewer cupboards and go for open shelves for that retro chic look. It’s also a great décor alternative for a more airy-looking space.
The wall located behind the kitchen sink is protected from any accidental water spray by a decorative splashback. These are available in a variety of sizes, colours and materials and can easily add flair to your cooking area.
Practical solutions to everyday problems in your kitchen will go a long way to making your home more cosy. So whether it’s a kitchen island, storage or informal dining area, keep the size of your kitchen in mind.
Replacing your old and worn-out accessories with a colourful alternative is an awesome way to get your kitchen looking amazing again. Consider a funky spice rack, vibrant utensils or perhaps adorable salt and pepper shakers for a stunning effect.
Adding some plants to your kitchen décor is an easy way to include some fresh air and greenery. Opt for your favourite herbs and you’ll never have to visit the grocery store for these essentials again!
A creative kitchen is more than just a space in which to cook; it’s the colour scheme, choice of appliances and necessities that add a creative character to the interior. Chalkboard paint is a quick and efficient way to get your kitchen looking great, so why not liven up the corners and walls of your home and keep the kids occupied, too?
Go for a vibrant touch of colour with some carpeted flooring or vivid curtains in your kitchen, which will keep your home comfortable throughout the day. Opt for materials that are easily washable and your floor will remain tidy.
