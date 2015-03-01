Bold bathrooms

Everybody has his or her own unique tastes and stylistic inclinations when it comes to anything to do with design—but especially inside the home. Ideally, each and every room in our domestic castles meets our deepest aesthetic needs and desires. Of all the rooms in the house, the bathroom is one of the most overlooked, yet most crucial to get right. While we spend most of our time in the bedroom and living spaces, the bathroom is our haven to really escape from the world—and it ought to be decked out in the best possible fashion. However, these days, the bathroom can become so much more than merely a passive, tranquil room of respite—more and more people are emboldening their take on the old inert ablution station.

Take a look at the following gorgeous snippets of the latest and greatest ‘bold’ bathroom designs, and let them give you the confidence to follow suit.