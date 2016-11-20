Your browser is out-of-date.

12 dreamy bedrooms you'll wish were yours

homify Modern style bedroom
Comfort and warmth are essential qualities that can really make or break your home’s aesthetic success. If your home is uncomfortable, chances are it’s uninviting and wholly unappealing. Comfort is something we all seek, and guess what, warmth, cosiness and solace begin at home and it all starts with the boudoir.  

Of all the rooms in the house, one’s bedroom is by far the most private, personal and intimate, so it makes sense to deck out the space with a dreamy sumptuousness. If you need a little inspiration, we’ve gathered our current 12 favourite sleeping spaces for you to check out and glean some design ideas. 

From large and luxurious, to the ideal space for a romantic rendezvous, there’s surely something to suit every taste and preference. Find your favourite below!

1. First up, we head inside this truly luxurious and wonderfully dreamy bedroom, which boasts a rustic aesthetic and a sense of serene escapism

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern style bedroom
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

2. Tremendously tropical: our next bedroom will take you back to a time of Colonial luxury with dark timber shuttered windows and a leather upholstered bedhead

homify Colonial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Shabby, chic and utterly dreamy – we can imagine falling asleep in front of this fireplace next to that special someone

Projects - selection of images, Michele Longoni Interiors Michele Longoni Interiors Classic style bedroom
Michele Longoni Interiors

Projects—selection of images

Michele Longoni Interiors
Michele Longoni Interiors
Michele Longoni Interiors

4. The classics simply never go out of fashion. This sleeping space is regal, majestic and beautifully appointed

Interiors, Adam Carter Photo Adam Carter Photo Modern style bedroom
Adam Carter Photo

Interiors

Adam Carter Photo
Adam Carter Photo
Adam Carter Photo

5. We’re constantly touting the benefits of a neutral home, and this bedroom is why! Take a look at the way the chandelier is juxtaposed against casually chic furniture and sumptuous accessories

Schlafen, Cocooninberlin Cocooninberlin Eclectic style bedroom
Cocooninberlin

Cocooninberlin
Cocooninberlin
Cocooninberlin

6. Sometimes it’s about what is outside the room, not inside it! This room boasts walls of glass, and is coupled by a wonderfully inviting bed setup

Villa Nerea, Miralbó Excellence Miralbó Excellence Modern style bedroom
Miralbó Excellence

Miralbó Excellence
Miralbó Excellence
Miralbó Excellence

7. Feel as though you’ve travelled to another planet with this space-esque sleeping space that is sure to promote a stellar night’s rest

Loft ESN, Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects Modern style bedroom
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects

Loft ESN

Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects

8. Dreamy, inviting, classic and opulent: this bedroom is definitely a place to rest and relax in style

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Accessories and a dark colour scheme is the key to this bedroom’s gorgeously dreamy ambience and aura

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Single beds needn’t feel left out, this room shows us how to create a dreamy and welcoming space for two…

twin guest bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

twin guest bedroom

homify
homify
homify

11. For that enchanting sense of romanticism candles are always the way to go and they’ve been employed perfectly as side lamps in this sophisticated setup

Limited, unlimited, Taipei Base Design Center Taipei Base Design Center Modern style bedroom
Taipei Base Design Center

Limited, unlimited

Taipei Base Design Center
Taipei Base Design Center
Taipei Base Design Center

12. Last, but certainly not least, this bedroom boasts all the trappings and trimmings, making it a fabulously luxurious and dreamy escape!

Decora Lider Campinas - Loft masculino, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Did any of these dreamy sleeping spaces inspire your next bedroom makeover? If you need some more encouragement, keep reading here: 10 bed designs you'll secretly fall in love with

Which bedroom would you most like to sleep in? Leave the number below!

