22 pictures of an inspiring modern home

Decora Lider Campinas - Lounge e jantar, Lider Interiores
Here at homify, we come across our fair share of inspiring and interesting homes. From the simple and subdued to the magically modern, we're constantly impressed and surprised by the inventiveness and array of original interiors and structures. 

Today is no exception. We’ll be taking a peek inside a modern home that bursts with colour, verve and vivacity. These 22 images are sure to provide some inspiration and ideas for your own domestic setup, while showing what can be achieved through a little imagination and a love for colour, texture and tone.

Eclectic and engaging, this dwelling is sure to impress. Come with us and take a tour below…

1. Rustic industrial touches abound within the kitchen

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

2. A palette of neutral tones and warm touches has been utilised in the living room

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

3. In this home the lighting setup is particularly successful, with multiple sources adding a warm ambience

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

4. Embracing patterns, the home is able to feel unique and eclectic

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

5. Large, open plan spaces are divided using furniture and different flooring types

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

6. Here the integrated cooking space boasts clean lines and an open aesthetic

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

7. The dining room is beautifully illuminated by a statement light fitting, which provides it separation and a sense of unity

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

8. In the sitting room we see an interesting combination of modern furniture and eye-catching wall art

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

9. Recessed lights enrich the spatial quality of the room and add unexpected yet welcome depth

Decora Lider Campinas - Lounge e jantar, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

10. A large wall mirror is installed to increase the perceived space within the room

Decora Lider Campinas - Lounge e jantar, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

11. The dining console is a collection of three bright red cabinets that are enhanced by the Magic-Eye-esque wallpaper

Decora Lider Campinas - Lounge e jantar, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

12. This bedroom resembles a hotel suite thanks to its collection of different living zones

Decora Lider Campinas - Loft masculino, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

13. Area rugs have been incorporated to visually expand the different spaces within rooms

Decora Lider Campinas - Loft masculino, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

If you need assistance with your interior design, you can always chat to a professional or expert and get a little advice. Find one via the homify website and get started today!

14. Curios generate interest and are placed throughout the home to add a unique and original ambience

Decora Lider Campinas - Loft masculino, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

15. Large windows create an organic sense of movement and cohesion between the interior and exterior

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

16. Natural and tribal décor is utilised extensively, imparting cultural authenticity and a feeling of worldliness

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

17. Plants have not been forgotten, and are stylishly added to the exterior terrace

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

18. Walls play an important role within this interior, with plenty of storage, shelving and space to keep domestic miscellany

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

19. Different combinations of these shelves assist in adding a varied aesthetic within the many rooms of this home

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

20. When a wall isn’t covered with shelves it functions as a gallery wall to display black and white photography

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

21.This large chandelier works beautifully in the dining room to provide an attention-grabbing feature with a practical application

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

22. Taking a closer look at this shelf we see it is actually a smart wine storage area, perfectly located in the dining room!

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Did any of these rooms stand out and inspire you to redesign your home? If you’d like to check out another stylish abode, we recommend: A perfect little home for under HK$190,400

Would you like to live in this colourful and energetic abode?

