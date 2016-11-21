22 pictures of an inspiring modern home

Here at homify, we come across our fair share of inspiring and interesting homes. From the simple and subdued to the magically modern, we're constantly impressed and surprised by the inventiveness and array of original interiors and structures.

Today is no exception. We’ll be taking a peek inside a modern home that bursts with colour, verve and vivacity. These 22 images are sure to provide some inspiration and ideas for your own domestic setup, while showing what can be achieved through a little imagination and a love for colour, texture and tone.

Eclectic and engaging, this dwelling is sure to impress. Come with us and take a tour below…