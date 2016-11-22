Your browser is out-of-date.

8 easy steps to a beautifully neutral home

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Neutral interiors are a time-honoured, age-defiant option for virtually any interior aesthetic. They work in modernist dwellings, minimalist abodes, and conversely look just as superb in rustic, country style properties. Due to their versatility, it’s no wonder neutral designs are one of the most popular. In addition, a neutral or muted interior is relatively easy to generate. That being said, there are still a few things you’ll want to consider before embarking on a complete interior refurbishment.

To provide a few tips and insights we’ve gathered 8 simple steps to a beautifully neutral home. Are you ready to get started? Keep reading below and decorate your home with a little neutral nous and skill.

1. Keep it in the family

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
The colour family that is! You colour choices should reflect the same tonal qualities, as this will ensure cohesion and continuity throughout the design. Learn the difference between beige and sand, and your home's aura will thank you later!

2. Get rid of your clutter

It's all about communication Sensearchitects Limited Modern living room White Minimal,Interior Design,White,Simple,Open Plan,Family,Love,Visual Communication,Visual Communication
Neutral décor equals purity and cleanliness, with clutter being the last thing you want you want to encourage. Take a little time to rid yourself of any superfluous items, furniture or ornamentation, focusing on a more minimalist or pared-back aesthetic.

3. Look at Nordic designs for inspiration

東京中城 蔡宅, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Modern dining room
Scandinavian style is lovely and simple, while still offering a sense of warmth and hospitality. Furniture and accessories should be interesting and engaging, while functional, uncomplicated and practical.

4. Utilise timber

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern bathroom
Timber can work perfectly within a neutral interior, boosting interest and contrast, while ensuring the space is warm and welcoming.

5. Start with your entrance

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Your entrance really sets the scene for the rest of your home, and with a neutral interior scheme can work wonders for the rest of your dwelling. So pay a little attention to this oft-neglected space and employ carefully considered furniture and a chic neutral array of accessories. 

5. Don’t be afraid to add a little contrast

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Classic style kitchen kitchen,black kitchen,Aga,painted kitchen,designer kitchen,bespoke kitchen,handmade kitchen,kitchen cabinets
Classic, yet Contemporary

Contrast will keep your interior interesting and unique, enhancing an engaging ambience and atmosphere and preventing any sense of boredom or tedium in your design.

7. Be a minimalist

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Bathroom Mirror,Property,Tap,Building,Sink,Fixture,Plumbing fixture,Interior design,Bathroom,Rectangle
Harbour Green

Minimalism can offer a wonderfully monochromatic range of options for your home. Choose one hue and run with it! In this luxurious marble bathroom, the designers have chosen to embrace white and grey, adding to a monochromatic and minimalist masterpiece.

8. Choose a luxuriously sumptuous aesthetic

homify Classic style living room
If you’re more of a maximalist than a minimalist, and you prefer an interior to feel cosy and warm, then this is exactly what you should attempt to achieve. Luckily, neutral interiors lend themselves to a variety of different styles. Take some cues from this gorgeously sumptuous living room, and choose overstuffed furniture, and snug accessories.

Ready to start decorating? Or perhaps you’d like to keep reading… if so, check out: 13 ideas to make your small home look modern (and stylish!)

7 ideas to upgrade your kitchen on a budget
What do you love about neutral interiors? Add your comments below!

