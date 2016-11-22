A modern prefab house… to move into today!

Homes and their designs have been evolving since time immemorial. If we look back, we can find many examples of how far we've come from primitive shelters to pyramids, castles and modern, gleaming skyscrapers. Yet, with each evolution in design and functionality, we've also left behind a deep carbon footprint that can only be undone if we look at more economical and eco-friendly options when it comes to our homes. Here is a modern pre-fab home that is as environment-friendly as it is pretty. See why it has literally put a spring in our step!