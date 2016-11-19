A simple modern home in the countryside

One of our favourite rooms is the bathroom. The roof light or skylight creates the perfect well of light. It also provides an attractive outlook for anyone soaking in the big bathtub. But in a bold modern home like this, it's often the simple things that also need to be appreciated. We love how the washbasin area has been inset into the wall and shaped to perfectly mirror the doorway on the right.

For more home inspiration, have a look at The gabled home you've always dreamed of.