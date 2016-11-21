Your browser is out-of-date.

10 small and simple homes you'll love

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Caseiros House , SAMF Arquitectos SAMF Arquitectos Country style houses
One of the best things about a small and simple home design is that it's a very flexible look. The most modern, minimalist design can look quite cosy when whittled down to modest proportions. Similarly, a totally cute and cosy rustic style can be created with just one or two traditional details. But the biggest benefits are really seen in an apartment. Here a small and simple design can make an apartment feel spacious and open. So in honour of all things modest and beautiful, today we will take you on a tour of 10 small and simple homes you'll love. They range from modern, to rustic and we've included a good collection of small home facades and interiors. Enjoy!

1. Straightforward and stunning

homify Small houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This single-level home has a very basic and straightforward design. But the dramatic contrast between the heavy black roof and transparent glass walls creates a striking effect.

2. A cottage in the countryside

Caseiros House , SAMF Arquitectos SAMF Arquitectos Country style houses
SAMF Arquitectos

Caseiros House

SAMF Arquitectos
SAMF Arquitectos
SAMF Arquitectos

This cottage has a gorgeous view of the Portuguese countryside. The terrace we see here is the prime viewing area. It also doubles as an entrance and leads directly into the big combined kitchen and living area.

3. A simple Spanish home

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern style bedroom
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

If you are looking for small and simple designs, you'll love this Spanish home. The super bright feel is perfectly energised by striking geometric patterns and a monochromatic colour scheme.

4. A cool grey cube home

Modernisierung eines Bungalows der 60er , 4plus5 4plus5 Modern houses
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

This little home has a front path that perfectly mirrors the shape of the front door. The entire front entrance is also beautifully covered in black galvanised steel.

5. The narrow apartment with a clever partition

PARIS 17 29m², blackStones blackStones Sliding doors
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

This small apartment is little more than one narrow space. This is definitely a space that comes with limitations. But the best thing about it is the clever use of partitions. Light flows into the windowless living room unimpeded.

6. Corridor layout with the perfect decor

Casa dos Mercantéis, GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura Modern living room
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

The architects had little choice but to keep it simple in this small home. It's little more than a corridor but it's been perfectly finished. The kitchen is set inside the wall to create unbroken lines of sight and the colour scheme is perfectly unified.

7. Small home with a private and perfectly symmetrical courtyard

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simplicity is a very big part of Japanese design. In this little home, two volumes face each other in perfect symmetry. The negative space creates the opportunity for a very simple (and very private) courtyard garden.

8. Feature walls and custom cabinetry

Apartamento Cool, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern living room
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

At first glance, this small living room appears small, but complex. But the basic design is incredibly simple. The secret lies in the clever use of a brick feature wall and bespoke cabinetry.

9. Sliding doors and perfect finishes

​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London. Bravo London Ltd Modern walls & floors Glass Green
Bravo London Ltd

​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London.

Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd

This small home would look incredibly small and simple when the glossy sliding doors are closed. The bold apple green colour infuses the small home with a bright and energetic ambiance too.

10. The ultimate seamless interior

山里のいえ, toki Architect design office toki Architect design office Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
toki Architect design office

toki Architect design office
toki Architect design office
toki Architect design office

In this home, the seamless integration of bespoke furnishings and a wooden floor offer simple appeal. Our favourite feature here is the small square window on the far wall. It provides the perfect resting point for the eye.

Lovers of all things simple should have a look at 10 steps to a beautifully Zen bathroom.

Which of these modest homes is your favourite?

