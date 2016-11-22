A modern country home you won't forget

Deep within a forest of larch trees, there's a wooden Japanese home spanning two floors. It has a gently sloping roof, big glass windows and an extremely calm ambiance. Much of the interior is take up by big double-height areas, yet there is still enough space for three bedrooms, a balcony, and a powder room. It has a floor area of 192.92sqm and the entire site is just over 1 kilometer. In short, there is little chance of prying eyes and a lot of space to wander. It's quite simply a forest dwelling with a private and expansive heart.

The creators, architects Katsutoshi Ogawa architectural design office have given us lots of structural details. So let's go on a tour to explore the prime features in pictures.