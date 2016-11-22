A modern country home you won't forget

Deep within a forest of larch trees, there's a wooden Japanese home spanning two floors. It has a gently sloping roof, big glass windows and an extremely calm ambiance. Much of the interior is take up by big double-height areas, yet there is still enough space for three bedrooms, a balcony, and a powder room. It has a floor area of 192.92sqm and the entire site is just over 1 kilometer. In short, there is little chance of prying eyes and a lot of space to wander. It's quite simply a forest dwelling with a private and expansive heart.
The creators, architects Katsutoshi Ogawa architectural design office have given us lots of structural details. So let's go on a tour to explore the prime features in pictures.
The large family home has a half A-frame roof. The black roof is constructed with highly durable galvanised steel sheeting. It provides some natural ventilation and has the highest standard of insulation.
The gentle slope of the roof also gives the facade some dynamism. It also works with the tall surrounding forests to draw one's attention to the height of the home. On a final note, it's interesting to see how the same galvanised steel roofing material is used on the walls as well. This makes the facade appear unified and striking.
The gentle slope of the roof gives the living room an additional 5 meters on the highest end. This extra height has well utilised by the addition of an upper glass wall. The full beauty of the natural surroundings really infuses the living room with a natural decorative appeal. The living room is otherwise simply furnished. The big open plan design allows for lots of natural light to illuminate the rear of the room as well.
A large modern fireplace has been used to separate the dining room from the living room. This allows lots of light and air to flow throughout the two spaces. It also allows the occupants to enjoy the flicker of firelight from both living areas as well. From this angle, we can also can a hint of how the broader monochrome palette unites the various living areas within this home. Black is always a risky choice, but it has been scattered throughout the various living areas sparsely.
In the monochrome kitchen however, we have lots of large black cabinets. They are designed in the minimalist style and the broad white kitchen countertops complete the simple appeal. Note how the splashback on the far wall is white. It's a good choice because there isn't a huge amount of natural light flooding this area and it could easily feel a little too dark.
The children's bedroom is extremely simple. There are big built-in white cupboards that blend into the walls, light wooden floors and few decorations. The white walls complete the minimalist approach. Despite all this, it's a room with modern rustic appeal. This is largely because the very sparse approach naturally allows for the natural vista outside the window to dominate.
The white bathroom has two areas separated by a glass wall. The wet room on the left contains the bathtub and (presumably) an open shower. It's always nice to have a window view from the bathtub, so it was a no-brainer to include one here. One interesting feature is the small tile. The size resembles natural brick and gives the bathroom a slightly rustic look. In a luxurious home like this—his and hers sinks are a must!
