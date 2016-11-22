9 seriously small bathrooms done right

Lovers of good design know just how pleasurable it is to enter a small room that has been perfectly designed. This is particularly so in a small bathroom where there is absolutely no room to make mistakes. So this makes it all the more pleasurable to find a bathroom which has simply been done right.

Today we will present 9 such bathrooms. In fitting with the current trends, there are plenty of shower rooms to be seen. The colour schemes are generally light and bright, but almost every one contains some bright or warm splashes of colour. There are a few ideas here on how to deal with a windowless bathroom too. So let's get on with exploring these small bathrooms. We bet our readers love them as much as we do!