9 seriously small bathrooms done right

Lovers of good design know just how pleasurable it is to enter a small room that has been perfectly designed. This is particularly so in a small bathroom where there is absolutely no room to make mistakes. So this makes it all the more pleasurable to find a bathroom which has simply been done right.
Today we will present 9 such bathrooms. In fitting with the current trends, there are plenty of shower rooms to be seen. The colour schemes are generally light and bright, but almost every one contains some bright or warm splashes of colour. There are a few ideas here on how to deal with a windowless bathroom too. So let's get on with exploring these small bathrooms. We bet our readers love them as much as we do!
This tiny bathroom has the perfect design. The shower room allows lots of natural light from the window to illuminate the whole space. A huge wall mirror on the right accentuates the effect. In all, it's a little bathroom that feels incredibly light, bright and spacious.
Small bathrooms need to be light on furnishings, but this doesn't need to mean they are bereft of warmth and interest. The wooden feature wall here infuses the small bathroom with a naturally luxurious ambiance. Note how everything of interest is on the walls.
Stone tiles add a lot of textural interest to this bathroom. The shower room also has an unusual smoky blue shower screen. The tone may be dark, but by using one material on the walls, floors and ceiling, this small bathroom feels surprisingly spacious.
No one quite does Zen-inspired interiors like Japanese architects. This little bathroom contains not much more than the standard elements. But with one entire glass wall overlooking a Zen garden, it's nothing short of spectacular.
This bathroom has a rather standard layout livened up with some modern touches. The cabinet unit has been extended to create clean, modern lines. The wall cabinet has a modern retro shape and the speckled blue tiles add a burst of fresh colour.
This super slick black bathroom looks like it belongs in a spy novel! It has some incredible contrasts, but the one element that really catches our attention is the frosted glass wall on the right. A black bathroom really needs a lot of natural light and this certainly provides it.
Soft-grey hues can seem a bit ho-hum on first thought. But they definitely give this little bathroom a very calming feel. We love the little wooden retro furniture. The glass shower screen is the perfect choice for a room like this.
This is a little bathroom that doesn't rely on fancy architectural features. Instead, it has a standard layout and the perfect finishes. The folksy patterned tiles on the shower wall add homely interest. There is lots of good storage as well.
If you are really trying to squeeze a lot into a small bathroom—this little example should inspire. The washbasin may have been whittled down to the absolute minimum, but the huge wall mirror certainly makes up for it.
